Special Forces Likely Behind DNC Hack, Says Former Top KGB Agent

Only trained special forces could have been behind last year's cyber-attack on the U.S. Democrat Party, the former head of the KGB's analytics department has claimed.

In an interview with Russian magazine Ogonyok, Vladimir Rubanov claimed that “ordinary hackers” would not have been able to break in the party's servers to leak thousands of classified emails.

“This attack was against a political party. What need does an individual hacker have to launch an attack on a political party?”

Rubanov also warned that cyber-attacks would continue to put an increasing strain on international ties. He claimed that the attack on DNC servers — and Russia's alleged role in the hack — threatened any chance of the Kremlin building stronger ties with Washington.