Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
8 seconds ago Spartak Moscow Wins First League Title in 16 Years
49 minutes ago Russian Foreign Minister Heads to Washington
2 hours ago Putin Attends Birthday Party for His Old KGB Boss
Russia
Putin Attends Birthday Party for His Old KGB Boss
Russia
Criminalizing Bride Kidnapping? You’ve Got to Be Kidding, Says Ingushetia Leader
Moscow
It’s Nearly Summer, and Maybe It’s Snowing in Moscow
Russia
How Russian Kids Are Taught World War II
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
8 seconds ago Spartak Moscow Wins First League Title in 16 Years
49 minutes ago Russian Foreign Minister Heads to Washington
2 hours ago Putin Attends Birthday Party for His Old KGB Boss

Spartak Moscow Wins First League Title in 16 Years

May 8, 2017 — 19:18
— Update: 19:17

Spartak Moscow Wins First League Title in 16 Years

May 8, 2017 — 19:18
— Update: 19:17
Spartak Moscow's head coach Massimo Carrera (2nd R) and Dmitry Kombarov (2nd L) celebrate victory in a match against Zenit St. Petersburg at the Otkrytiye Arena, Moscow on April 16. Spartak won 2-1. VALERY SHARIFULIN / TASS

The Spartak Moscow football team has won its first Russian Premier League title since 2001 after rival Zenit St. Petersburg suffered a shock defeat at home to Chechen side Terek Grozny on May 7.

Terek’s unexpected 1-0 victory at the St. Petersburg team’s brand-new Zenit Arena stadium means that with three games to play, neither third-placed Zenit nor second-placed CSKA Moscow can now catch Spartak.

Spartak has 63 points after beating bottom-of-the-table Tom Tomsk 1-0 on May 6. CSKA Moscow has 53 points, while Zenit has 52.

Spartak Moscow dominated Russian football in the 1990s after the end of the Soviet Union, winning a total of nine titles between 1992 and 2001.

But since then it has struggled, with Gazprom-backed Zenit St. Petersburg and city rivals CSKA dominating the league in the last 10 years, though Rubin Kazan won back-to-back titles in 2008 and 2009.

Winning the league means that Spartak is guaranteed a place in the Champions League group stages for the first time since 2010.

The season ends on May 21, 2017.

Related
Moscow
From Dust Till Dawn: Moscow Renovation Plan to Tear Up City Center
Moscow
Odoyevsky: Taking a Risk With Russian Cuisine
Moscow
Moscow TV Round-Up: Keeping the Faith
Moscow
Moscow Life Expectancy Climbs to 77 Years

Russia Gambles in Afghanistan — Again (Op-ed)

6 hours ago

Moscow may think co-operation with the Taliban is an insurance policy for the future. In reality, it risks increased antagonism between the world’s military superpowers and growing instability in the region.

49 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Minister Heads to Washington

2 hours ago

Putin Attends Birthday Party for His Old KGB Boss

2 hours ago

Criminalizing Bride Kidnapping? You’ve Got to Be Kidding, Says Ingushetia Leader

2 hours ago

Estonia Sentences Russian Spy to Five Years in Prison

5 hours ago

Russia Reacts to Macron's Victory

7 hours ago

Russian Opposition Leader Navalny Lands in Barcelona for Treatment

49 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Minister Heads to Washington

2 hours ago

Putin Attends Birthday Party for His Old KGB Boss

2 hours ago

Criminalizing Bride Kidnapping? You’ve Got to Be Kidding, Says Ingushetia Leader

49 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Minister Heads to Washington

2 hours ago

Putin Attends Birthday Party for His Old KGB Boss

2 hours ago

Criminalizing Bride Kidnapping? You’ve Got to Be Kidding, Says Ingushetia Leader

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

How Russian Kids Are Taught World War II

Russian students play a central role in celebrating Victory Day: merchandise like toy guns and Red Army costumes are aimed at making patriots of children. ...

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

How Russian Kids Are Taught World War II

Russian students play a central role in celebrating Victory Day: merchandise like toy guns and Red Army costumes are aimed at making patriots of children. ...

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

How Russian Kids Are Taught World War II

Russian students play a central role in celebrating Victory Day: merchandise like toy guns and Red Army costumes are aimed at making patriots of children. ...

Gig

The Balkan Phenomenon

Mon. May. 08 Sat. Jun. 24
School of Dramatic Art
06:00 p.m.

Concert of Balkan music. Read more

Read more

49 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Minister Heads to Washington

2 hours ago

Putin Attends Birthday Party for His Old KGB Boss

2 hours ago

Criminalizing Bride Kidnapping? You’ve Got to Be Kidding, Says Ingushetia Leader

3 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Just Between Us, the Russian Way

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
3 days ago

In my file drawer of doctoral dissertations I will never write is one entitled: “Choice and Frequency of Parasitical Word Use Among Non-Native Speakers of Russian.” My personal parasite phrase is честно говоря (to be honest).

Print edition — 4 days ago

May 04

Patriotic Watches; Terror Threat; Teaching Stalinism

4 hours ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: All for Victory

4 hours ago

It’s Victory Day Week on Moscow television, and the small screen by tradition treats viewers to a good selection of classic Russian films portraying the course and aftermath of World War II.

4 hours ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: All for Victory

4 hours ago

It’s Victory Day Week on Moscow television, and the small screen by tradition treats viewers to a good selection of classic Russian films portraying the course and aftermath of World War II.

4 hours ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: All for Victory

4 hours ago

It’s Victory Day Week on Moscow television, and the small screen by tradition treats viewers to a good selection of classic Russian films portraying the course and aftermath of World War II.

It’s Nearly Summer, and Maybe It’s Snowing in Moscow

3 hours ago
The daytime temperature in Moscow dropped to 0 degrees Celsius on Monday, May 8.

2 hours ago

Estonia Sentences Russian Spy to Five Years in Prison

5 hours ago

Russia Reacts to Macron's Victory

7 hours ago

Russian Opposition Leader Navalny Lands in Barcelona for Treatment

8 hours ago

Tretyakov Gallery Takes High-Profile Exhibitions to Russia's Regions

“Genius of the Century,” which opened last week in Kazan is a result of a collaboration between the Tretyakov Gallery and two leading institutions of the Republic of Tatarstan – the Kazan Kremlin and the State Museum of Fine Arts.

see more

8 hours ago

Tretyakov Gallery Takes High-Profile Exhibitions to Russia's Regions

“Genius of the Century,” which opened last week in Kazan is a result of a collaboration between the Tretyakov Gallery and two leading institutions of the Republic of Tatarstan – ...

2 days ago

Away From the Archives

An assistant professor at the Higher School of Economics, Dr. Seth Bernstein has lived in Moscow since 2013. He told The Moscow Times ...

8 hours ago

Tretyakov Gallery Takes High-Profile Exhibitions to Russia's Regions

“Genius of the Century,” which opened last week in Kazan is a result of a collaboration between the Tretyakov Gallery and two leading institutions of the Republic of Tatarstan – the Kazan Kremlin and the State Museum of Fine Arts.

New issue — 4 days ago

May 04

Patriotic Watches; Terror Threat; Teaching Stalinism
4 days ago
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov

Moscow Housing Demolitions: From Rubble to Riot (Op-Ed)

By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov
4 days ago

In the “state capitalism” prevailing in modern Russia, the concept of property rights is blurred. But the “apartment—car—dacha” mantra remains as compelling ...

3 days ago

Putin Promises to Raise Chechnya's Anti-Gay Crackdown With Law Enforcement

3 days ago

Moscow Traffic Twice as Slow Thanks To Reconstruction

3 days ago

Russian Internet Watchdog Issues Another Warning to Liberal Outlet 'The New Times'

3 days ago

Islamists in Syria Using Russian-made Night Vision — Reports

3 days ago

The Foundation Run by Putin's Alleged Daughter Spent More Than Half a Billion Rubles Last Year

4 days ago

Police Are Reportedly Investigating the Attack on Navalny, But He Hasn't Noticed

Mon. May. 08

More events
All Nighter Cinema
The Tiger Lillies: Cold Night in Soho Gig
The Promise Cinema
Fragments Exhibition
Mariinsky Theater Symphony Orchestra Concert
The Universe of Sound Concert

3 days ago

Putin Promises to Raise Chechnya's Anti-Gay Crackdown With Law Enforcement

3 days ago

Moscow Traffic Twice as Slow Thanks To Reconstruction

3 days ago

Russian Internet Watchdog Issues Another Warning to Liberal Outlet 'The New Times'

3 days ago

Islamists in Syria Using Russian-made Night Vision — Reports

3 days ago

The Foundation Run by Putin's Alleged Daughter Spent More Than Half a Billion Rubles Last Year

4 days ago

Police Are Reportedly Investigating the Attack on Navalny, But He Hasn't Noticed

2 hours ago

Estonia Sentences Russian Spy to Five Years in Prison

5 hours ago

Russia Reacts to Macron's Victory

7 hours ago

Russian Opposition Leader Navalny Lands in Barcelona for Treatment

Away From the Archives

2 days ago
An assistant professor at the Higher School of Economics, Dr. Seth Bernstein has lived in Moscow since 2013. He told The Moscow Times ...

Soviet Retro-Cool: A French Aristocrat's Crusade to Save Russian Fashion

2 days ago
French aristocrat Jacques von Polier wants to make Russia cool ...

Away From the Archives

2 days ago
An assistant professor at the Higher School of Economics, Dr. Seth Bernstein has lived in Moscow since 2013. ...
From our partners
A multimedia light show on Mokhovaya Street 13 about the Victory Day on 7-9 May #оПобеде
Ukrainian Beats Steal a March on Moscow
Russia's Ancestral Architecture
Happiness on Canvas: Serebryakova at the Tretyakov
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+