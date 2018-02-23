News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
Feb. 23 2018 - 12:02

Spanish Police Officer Dies After Clashes With Russian Football Fans

A police officer has died in the Spanish city of Bilbao following clashes involving Russian football fans.

Several hundred supporters of Athletic Bilbao and Spartak Moscow came to blows near the San Mames stadium ahead of their UEFA Europa League match Thursday.

Inocencio Alonso, 51, was hospitalized during the clashes and subsequently suffered a heart attack, the Spanish daily El Pais reported.

The heart attack is not “related to any type of physical trauma,” according to a statement released by Bilbao’s Security Department.

Fans reportedly threw bottles, bins and fireworks and three Russians were detained, according to the Meduza news website.

