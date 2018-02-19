News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
Feb. 19 2018 - 17:02

Spain Demands Prison Terms for 18 Gangsters linked to Russian Mafia

Vladislav Reznik

Vladislav Reznik

Stanislav Krasilnikov / TASS

Spanish prosecutors have demanded prison terms for 18 Russian and Spanish nationals suspected of mafia ties after a decade-long criminal investigation.

Previous investigations into Russian mafia activities in Spain have featured high-ranking Russian officials, including some of President Vladimir Putin’s closest allies. One of the Russian mafia’s leaders in Spain is the infamous Tambov gangster Gennady Petrov, who was twice arrested in the country but never returned after being granted permission to leave for Russia in 2012. 

State Duma deputy Vladislav Reznik, among a dozen Russians targeted in a 2016 arrest warrant in Spain, claimed innocence at Monday’s court hearing. 

Read More
Putin Allies Feature in Probe Into Russian Mafia in Spain – Report

“I came to the session because I’m not guilty of anything and I trust the Spanish justice system,” the state-run RIA Novosti news agency cited Reznik as saying in Madrid. 

Prosecutors seek prison sentences for the 18 Russian and Spanish suspects ranging from 1.7 years to 5.6 years, and fines from 26,000 euros to 100 million euros on criminal charges including money laundering and fraud, RIA Novosti reported. 

Prosecutors also asked to sentence Petrov, the Tambov mafia chief, to 8.5 years in a separate case. Spain does not try defendants in absentia.

Latest news

Moscow Upholds Drug Trafficking Charges Against Doping Whistleblower Rodchenkov
News
Feb. 19 2018
Moscow Upholds Drug Trafficking Charges Against Doping Whistleblower Rodchenkov
DiCaprio’s Warning Over Record Low Temperatures in Siberia Unfounded, Locals Say
News
Feb. 19 2018
DiCaprio’s Warning Over Record Low Temperatures in Siberia Unfounded, Locals Say
Russia Warns U.S. Not to 'Play With Fire' in Syrian Conflict
News
Feb. 19 2018
Russia Warns U.S. Not to 'Play With Fire' in Syrian Conflict

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Putin Was Behind Russia’s Olympic Doping — Whistleblower

News

Bullied For Feminism on State TV, A Russian 12-Year-Old Girl Fights Back

News

Plane Crashes Outside Moscow, 71 Believed Dead

News

Russia Calls in Army to Fight 'Storm of the Century' in Moscow

Moscow in your inbox