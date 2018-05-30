Spain Arrests U.S.-Born Investor Browder on Russian Interpol Warrant

U.S.-born British fund manager and Kremlin critic Bill Browder was arrested in Spain on a Russian Interpol arrest warrant on Wednesday before being released later in the day.

Russia has labeled Browder a national security threat, banned him from the country in 2005 and tried him in absentia for tax evasion in 2013. Russia placed Browder on an Interpol wanted list last fall — its fifth attempt — after Interpol called it a misuse of the system and urged member states to ignore notices on Browder.