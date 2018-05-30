News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
May 30 2018 - 11:05

Spain Arrests U.S.-Born Investor Browder on Russian Interpol Warrant

Bill Browder / Wikicommons

U.S.-born British fund manager and Kremlin critic Bill Browder was arrested in Spain on a Russian Interpol arrest warrant on Wednesday before being released later in the day.

Russia has labeled Browder a national security threat, banned him from the country in 2005 and tried him in absentia for tax evasion in 2013. Russia placed Browder on an Interpol wanted list last fall — its fifth attempt — after Interpol called it a misuse of the system and urged member states to ignore notices on Browder.

Read More
Interpol Rejects Russia's Request to Arrest Fund Manager Browder

Browder tweeted on Wednesday that he was detained by Spanish police in Madrid on a police warrant.

“They won’t tell me which station,” he wrote in a follow-up.

Browder’s efforts have helped the United States and other Western countries, including most recently the United Kingdom, pass legislation intending to punish Russian officials involved in or profiting from human rights abuses.

Later on Wednesday, Browder tweeted that he had been released by Spanish police after the "Interpol General Secretary in Lyon advised them not to honor the new Russian Interpol Red Notice."

Latest news

'Slain' Russian Journalist Arkady Babchenko Rises From the Grave
News
May 30 2018
'Slain' Russian Journalist Arkady Babchenko Rises From the Grave
Top Russian Official Pledges Support for Family of Slain Journalist, Arkady Babchenko
News
May 30 2018
Top Russian Official Pledges Support for Family of Slain Journalist, Arkady Babchenko
Russian Senators Call on Facebook’s Zuckerberg to Testify on Privacy
News
May 30 2018
Russian Senators Call on Facebook’s Zuckerberg to Testify on Privacy

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Russian Journalist Arkady Babchenko Shot Dead in Kiev

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

Moscow in your inbox