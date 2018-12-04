News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Dec. 04 2018 - 09:12
By Reuters

Soyuz Rocket Successfully Docks at ISS, Met by Jubilant Astronauts

NASA HQ PHOTO / Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

An international crew aboard a Russian-made Soyuz rocket docked safely at the International Space Station (ISS) on Monday, the first manned voyage to the ISS since a mission in October was aborted midair because of a rocket malfunction.

Russia Successfully Launches First Manned Rocket Into Space Since October Failure

The Soyuz docked at approximately 10:40 p.m. carrying Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko, NASA astronaut Anne McClain and the Canadian Space Agency's David Saint-Jacques.

The rocket launch earlier from Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan was closely scrutinized because of the abortive mission to the ISS on Oct. 11, which ended two minutes after take-off when a rocket failure forced its two-man crew to perform an emergency landing.

The new arrivals to the ISS join the European Space Agency's Alexander Gerst, NASA's Serena Auñón-Chancellor and Russia's Sergey Prokopyev, who have been in orbit since June but are due to fly back to Earth on Dec. 20.

By Reuters

