Soyuz Rocket Successfully Docks at ISS, Met by Jubilant Astronauts

NASA HQ PHOTO / Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

An international crew aboard a Russian-made Soyuz rocket docked safely at the International Space Station (ISS) on Monday, the first manned voyage to the ISS since a mission in October was aborted midair because of a rocket malfunction.

The Soyuz docked at approximately 10:40 p.m. carrying Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko, NASA astronaut Anne McClain and the Canadian Space Agency's David Saint-Jacques.



The hatches opened to the International Space Station at 2:37 p.m. EST today and the Expedition 57 crew expanded to six people. https://t.co/vlj0cOxMOA pic.twitter.com/Z5WiXzuGOT — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) 3 декабря 2018 г.

The rocket launch earlier from Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan was closely scrutinized because of the abortive mission to the ISS on Oct. 11, which ended two minutes after take-off when a rocket failure forced its two-man crew to perform an emergency landing.

.@AstroAnnimal, @Astro_DavidS and Oleg Kononenko are welcomed aboard the International @Space_Station when the hatches between their spacecraft and the orbiting laboratory officially opened at 2:37pm ET today. Learn more: https://t.co/FRrjhIw77o pic.twitter.com/Jln4vpTlc7 — NASA (@NASA) 3 декабря 2018 г.