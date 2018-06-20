Souvenir World Cup Banknote Runs Short With Popular Demand

Distrusted at first by some as dodgy cash, a special World Cup 100-ruble ($1.57) banknote with a picture of iconic Soviet goalkeeper Lev Yashin has become a collectors' item, with Russians willing to pay several times its face value to get their hands on it.

Tinted in hues of blue, yellow and green, the note features a boy dressed in a football jersey and holding a ball as he watches a diving Yashin – an image that is meant to symbolize the appeal of football across generations.

Before the tournament got under way last week, some traders in Yekaterinburg were reluctant to accept the unfamiliar polymer notes, which came into circulation less than a month ago.

Now, demand has gone through the roof.