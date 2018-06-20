News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
June 20 2018 - 16:06
By Reuters

Souvenir World Cup Banknote Runs Short With Popular Demand

Sergei Karpukhin / Reuters

Distrusted at first by some as dodgy cash, a special World Cup 100-ruble ($1.57) banknote with a picture of iconic Soviet goalkeeper Lev Yashin has become a collectors' item, with Russians willing to pay several times its face value to get their hands on it.

Tinted in hues of blue, yellow and green, the note features a boy dressed in a football jersey and holding a ball as he watches a diving Yashin – an image that is meant to symbolize the appeal of football across generations.

Before the tournament got under way last week, some traders in Yekaterinburg were reluctant to accept the unfamiliar polymer notes, which came into circulation less than a month ago.

Now, demand has gone through the roof.

Read More
Russia Sets Record for Millionaires, Report Finds

"We've run out of them. We were told we may get more but we're not 100 percent sure. We're still waiting," said Marina Gorbunova, a bank teller at the cavernous Sberbank branch in central Yekaterinburg.

Another bank employee, Dmitry, said more than 300 people, mostly Russians, had queued up on Saturday to obtain the limited-edition notes.

On the other side of the note are names of the 11 host cities and a ball with a map of Russia on it. Under ultra-violet light, the words 'FIFA World Championship 2018 in Russia' and the tournament logo can be seen.

On the popular auction website avito.ru on Wednesday, the Yashin notes were typically being offered for 300 rubles or more.

A local coin seller said he had none available but that they were going for six times face value in smaller kiosks, while some fans had paid up to 900 rubles in nearby Vaynera Street. Chinese collectors, he added, were particularly keen.

Sergei Utkin, a local collector, is bemused by the mad rush for the note. "I've got two of them and that's enough," he said. "Why would anyone need any more?" 

What the World Cup Could Do for Russia's Self-Esteem (Op-ed)
Opinion
May 28 2018
What the World Cup Could Do for Russia's Self-Esteem (Op-ed)
German Journalist Accuses Russian World Cup Squad of Doping
News
May 22 2018
German Journalist Accuses Russian World Cup Squad of Doping
Russia Unveils New 100-Ruble Bill Before FIFA World Cup
Meanwhile…
May 22 2018
Russia Unveils New 100-Ruble Bill Before FIFA World Cup

Latest news

Moscow Police Arrest Drone-Flying Australian
News
June 20 2018
Moscow Police Arrest Drone-Flying Australian
Asylum Seekers Enter Finland From Russia Using World Cup IDs
News
June 20 2018
Asylum Seekers Enter Finland From Russia Using World Cup IDs
Burger King Pulls Ad Suggesting Women Bear Babies of World Cup Stars
News
June 20 2018
Burger King Pulls Ad Suggesting Women Bear Babies of World Cup Stars
By Reuters

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Russian Journalist Arkady Babchenko Shot Dead in Kiev

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

Moscow in your inbox