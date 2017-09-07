Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
12 minutes ago Putin Proposes Building Bridge Connecting Russia to Japan as Sign of Peace
3 hours ago South Korean Leader Says Putin Has 'Soul of a Siberian Tiger'
3 hours ago Regional Leaders Secretly Campaign Ahead of Elections Says Monitor
World
Putin Proposes Building Bridge Connecting Russia to Japan as Sign of Peace
World
Facebook Blocks 470 Fake Accounts Linked to Russian 'Troll Factory'
World
U.S. in Talks to Buy 5 Rocket Engines From Russia
World
Socialist Modernism: Buildings That Defy Tradition
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

South Korean Leader Says Putin Has 'Soul of a Siberian Tiger'

Sep 7, 2017 — 13:20
— Update: 13:20

South Korean Leader Says Putin Has 'Soul of a Siberian Tiger'

Sep 7, 2017 — 13:20
— Update: 13:20
South Korea’s president Moon Jae-in and Vladimir Putin Kremlin Press Service

South Korea’s president described Vladimir Putin as embodying the “spirit of a Siberian tiger” in a speech at the Eastern Economic Forum in in the Russian Far East on Thursday.

“Many believe that your spirit, Mr. President, is that of an Amur tiger,” President Moon Jae-in said at the forum’s plenary session.

Moon said the “vast forests and vistas” he had flown over en route to the two-day event in Vladivostok in eastern Russia reminded him of the Siberian tiger, which used to range throughout Northeast Asia, he said, “from the Siberian plains to the Korean hills.”

“Koreans, since time immemorial, believe the tiger to be a sacred animal.”

He noted that part of the name Moon Jae-in also translates as “tiger” from Korean, “and one may say that we’re look-alikes in terms of courage and valiancy.”

The Amur tiger, also called the Siberian tiger, is a protected species in Russia. Conservation efforts have helped grow its population nearly twofold in a decade in the country’s Far East. 

“If we worked together in the Far East jointly, we would be able to succeed, wouldn’t we?” Moon Jae-in said to Putin.

Related
Russia
Finnish Woman Received Putin’s Coordinates in Police Email
World
Putin Affirms Kremlin Support on Visit to Breakaway Abkhazia
Opinion
How Good Is Putin at Spearfishing Really? (Op-ed)
World
Trump 'Thankful' to Russia for Expelling U.S. Diplomats
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+