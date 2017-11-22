Sotheby's Bids to Block Russian Billionaire Alleging U.K. Fraud

(Bloomberg) — Sotheby’s is trying to prevent Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev from using documents in the U.K. for a lawsuit alleging that the auction house was partly complicit in defrauding him by as much as $1 billion in artwork he bought from Swiss dealer Yves Bouvier.

The preemptive move has been matched by lawyers for Bouvier in an attempt to stop Rybolovlev’s counsel from opening a fresh front in a legal battle being fought on three continents.

Rybolovlev, who now lives in Monaco, first accused Bouvier in 2015 of fraudulently misrepresenting the prices he paid to secure works by Pablo Picasso, Claude Monet and others -- but had never previously accused any auction house of being complicit. Bouvier, who is based in Singapore, says he was never Rybolovlev’s broker, as the Russian suggested, and says he was merely charging market prices to a good repeat customer determined to build one of the world’s top art collections.

In a October 27th letter to New York Judge Jesse Furman, a lawyer for Rybolovlev’s family trusts Accent Delight and Xitrans Finance says they plan to sue Sotheby’s in the U.K. “soon,” alleging the auction house and one of its employees aided and abetted Bouvier’s fraud.

In the letter, lawyer Daniel Kornstein said Sotheby’s helped Bouvier to mislead Rybolovlev “to the true value of the masterpieces, and working in concert with Bouvier, to create fraudulent records that lent credence to the artificially inflated prices Bouvier claimed to petitioners he was paying for the art.”

‘Appropriate Forum’

Sotheby’s countered in a Nov. 17 filing in Geneva seeking a declaration that the auction house and its employee did nothing wrong, saying Switzerland was the “appropriate forum" to resolve the dispute. It followed with a Nov. 20 filing in New York seeking to stop the use of materials it had disclosed last year for use in other jurisdictions.

Sotheby’s said in the filing it had no knowledge of the prices Bouvier charged in any resale of any painting to Rybolovlev’s trusts and derived no financial benefit from their resale. “Sotheby’s only learned through press reports, again long after the sales, about the amounts for which Bouvier was purportedly selling art pieces that Bouvier had purchased,” lawyers for the auction house said.