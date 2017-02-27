Top Kremlin Official to Oversee Dance School for Putin's Daughter

A flagship Moscow dance school rumored to be the pet project of President Putin's youngest daughter will be overseen by the son of a top Kremlin official.

Roman Zolotov, the son of Putin's former bodyguard Victor Zolotov, was named Deputy Head of Moscow's Department of Sport and Tourism earlier this month, the Meduza news site reported Monday. His father is now the head of Russia's new National Guard which critics call Putin's private army.

One of Roman Zolotov tasks will be to oversee the building of Moscow's multi-billion dance complex dedicated to acrobatic rock'n'roll.

The largely unknown sport has been championed by Katerina Tikhonova who is widely rumored to be President Putin's youngest daughter. As well as competing on the international stage, Tikhonova is also a vice-president of the World Rock'n'Roll Confederation (WRRC.)