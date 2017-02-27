Russia
Top Kremlin Official to Oversee Dance School for Putin's Daughter

Feb 27, 2017 — 13:23
Update: 13:32

Top Kremlin Official to Oversee Dance School for Putin's Daughter

Feb 27, 2017 — 13:23
Update: 13:32
@xrenwamvsem / Twitter

A flagship Moscow dance school rumored to be the pet project of President Putin's youngest daughter will be overseen by the son of a top Kremlin official.

Roman Zolotov, the son of Putin's former bodyguard Victor Zolotov, was named Deputy Head of Moscow's Department of Sport and Tourism earlier this month, the Meduza news site reported Monday. His father is now the head of Russia's new National Guard which critics call Putin's private army. 

One of Roman Zolotov tasks will be to oversee the building of Moscow's multi-billion dance complex dedicated to acrobatic rock'n'roll.

The largely unknown sport has been championed by Katerina Tikhonova who is widely rumored to be President Putin's youngest daughter. As well as competing on the international stage, Tikhonova is also a vice-president of the World Rock'n'Roll Confederation (WRRC.)

Tikhonova performs with her partner Dmitry Alekseev at the 2016 World Masters in Croatia. SKT Mega Dance / YouTube

The organization claims that the 1.3-hectare complex will be the first dedicated sport center of its kind, the Reuters news agency reported in December 2016.

The project, complete with gymnasium, trampoline hall, swimming pool and competition space, will cost Russian taxpayers an estimated 528 million rubles ($9.1 million).

Tikhonova performs with Ivan Klimov in 2014. mrmovie / YouTube

Putin is fiercely protective of his two daughters and has long refused to discuss matters related to his family with the press. This has included claims by Reuters in 2015 that Katerina and her partner Kirill Shamalov have corporate holdings worth roughly $2 billion. Most of the couple's fortune stems from a large stake in an energy company acquired from longtime Putin ally Gennady Timchenko.

