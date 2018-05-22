FIFA Says no Doping Cases Against Russian Squad Members

Global football body FIFA said on Tuesday that none of the players named in Russia's provisional squad for next month's World Cup have committed doping offences.

FIFA said in a statement that, following the publication of the McLaren report, it launched investigations "into possible anti-doping rule violations by football players, prioritising high-level players against whom a suspicion had been raised, in particular those who might participate" at the World Cup.

It concluded that "insufficient evidence was found to assert an anti-doping rule violation" in the cases of all Russian squad members.

However, it added that investigations of several players unrelated to the World Cup were continuing.

"FIFA will continue to work on these cases in cooperation with the World Anti-Doping Agency. Further updates will be provided in due course," it said.