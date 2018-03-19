News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
March 19 2018 - 17:03

Sobchak-Navalny Row Deepens Following Russia’s Presidential Elections

Alexei Navalny and Ksenia Sobchak

Alexei Navalny and Ksenia Sobchak

Yevgeny Feldman

Russia’s leading opposition figure Alexei Navalny has told his critics to "go to hell" after he refused to join forces with liberal politician Ksenia Sobchak during an acrimonious meeting broadcast on YouTube. 

Sobchak placed fourth as a presidential candidate in Sunday’s elections with 1.67 percent of the nationwide vote, far behind Vladimir Putin’s record-setting 76.66 percent. Navalny, who was barred from running in the elections over a criminal conviction, had called for a boycott of the vote in an attempt to reduce the turn-out and thus reduce the legitimacy of Putin's expected victory.

Read More
As Putin Sails to Six More Years, Navalny Eyes the Long Game

During a heated live debate in his office after the polls closed late Sunday, Navalny rejected Sobchak’s offer to join her party and unite Russia’s opposition. 

“I refuse to work with you. You and I have no common goal. In these so-called elections, you showed that you were a champion hypocrite,” Navalny told Sobchak. 

Navalny went on to allege that Sobchak had been offered “huge sums of money” to run as a Kremlin-approved spoiler candidate in Russia’s elections to split the opposition. 

Following the publication of the video, Navalny was accused of populism and of his criticism of Sobchak. 

“Please watch this video and then go to hell,” Navalny wrote on Telegram in response to the criticism, attaching a compilation of Sobchak’s televised appearances in which she says that Russia’s liberals must admit that they are in the minority and must accept Putin's victory.

In a Facebook post about the debate posted on Monday, Sobchak said that despite her differences with Navalny, "there are no other options than to leave our divisions and move forward."

Police Detain Director of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation at Airport
News
Feb. 20 2018
Police Detain Director of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation at Airport
Russian Activists' Personal Data Leaked in Online 'Hit List' Prior to Assaults, Deputy Warns
News
Feb. 21 2018
Russian Activists' Personal Data Leaked in Online 'Hit List' Prior to Assaults, Deputy Warns
Navalny Faces Jail Term After Latest Detention
News
Feb. 22 2018
Navalny Faces Jail Term After Latest Detention

Latest news

After Landslide Win, Putin Says Russia Does Not Want an Arms Race
News
March 19 2018
After Landslide Win, Putin Says Russia Does Not Want an Arms Race
‘F-ck it, We’re Dancing' — 100 Russians Waltz on Frozen Lake to Protest Elections
Meanwhile…
March 19 2018
‘F-ck it, We’re Dancing' — 100 Russians Waltz on Frozen Lake to Protest Elections
OSCE Accuses Russia for Pressuring Voters in Elections Lacking Competition
News
March 19 2018
OSCE Accuses Russia for Pressuring Voters in Elections Lacking Competition

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

World Cup Fans Allowed to Bring Medical Marijuana to Russia

Moscow in your inbox