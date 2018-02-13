News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
Feb. 13 2018 - 18:02

Sobchak Calls For Ban on Oliver Stone Documentary Ahead of Presidential Elections

Ksenia Sobchak

Ksenia Sobchak

Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency

Russian socialite and presidential hopeful Ksenia Sobchak has called for Oliver Stone’s “Putin Interviews” to be barred from state-run television ahead of presidential elections.

“The Putin Interviews” first aired in Russia in June 2017, reportedly becoming the most-watched television documentary of the year in the country. Stone has faced criticism since the release for asking the Russian president softball questions.

Read More
Oliver Stone Has Launched Putin’s Re-Election Campaign

Sobchak’s lawyer Konstantin Dobrynin lodged a complaint to Russia’s Central Elections Committee against broadcasting the film because he said it violated election campaigning laws. The lawyer said the film focuses on Putin’s biography as opposed to his political positions.

Dobrynin asked to the CEC to “Immediately process the complaint and bring those responsible to justice in accordance with statutory duties.”

The leader of the liberal opposition Yabloko party Emilia Slabunova also complained to the CEC over the film’s broadcast.

Election officials said they will review any complaints “in accordance with standard procedures,” Meduza reports.

Putin Compares Communism to Christianity
News
Jan. 15 2018
Putin Compares Communism to Christianity
Putin's Real Opposition Is a Collective Shrug (Op-ed)
Opinion
Jan. 17 2018
Putin's Real Opposition Is a Collective Shrug (Op-ed)
Dozhd TV Sued for Slander Over Film on Putin’s Inner Circle
News
Jan. 17 2018
Dozhd TV Sued for Slander Over Film on Putin’s Inner Circle

Latest news

Russia Postpones Disney’s ‘Avengers’ Until After WWII Flick Inspired by Culture Minister
News
Feb. 13 2018
Russia Postpones Disney’s ‘Avengers’ Until After WWII Flick Inspired by Culture Minister
Pilot Error Likely Cause of Deadly Plane Crash Near Moscow
News
Feb. 13 2018
Pilot Error Likely Cause of Deadly Plane Crash Near Moscow
Putin Has a Cold, Is Canceling Some Appearances, Kremlin Says
News
Feb. 13 2018
Putin Has a Cold, Is Canceling Some Appearances, Kremlin Says

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

Putin Was Behind Russia’s Olympic Doping — Whistleblower

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Bullied For Feminism on State TV, A Russian 12-Year-Old Girl Fights Back

News

Russia Calls in Army to Fight 'Storm of the Century' in Moscow

News

Plane Crashes Outside Moscow, 71 Believed Dead

Moscow in your inbox