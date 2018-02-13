Sobchak Calls For Ban on Oliver Stone Documentary Ahead of Presidential Elections

“The Putin Interviews” first aired in Russia in June 2017, reportedly becoming the most-watched television documentary of the year in the country. Stone has faced criticism since the release for asking the Russian president softball questions.

Russian socialite and presidential hopeful Ksenia Sobchak has called for Oliver Stone’s “Putin Interviews” to be barred from state-run television ahead of presidential elections.

Sobchak’s lawyer Konstantin Dobrynin lodged a complaint to Russia’s Central Elections Committee against broadcasting the film because he said it violated election campaigning laws. The lawyer said the film focuses on Putin’s biography as opposed to his political positions.

Dobrynin asked to the CEC to “Immediately process the complaint and bring those responsible to justice in accordance with statutory duties.”

The leader of the liberal opposition Yabloko party Emilia Slabunova also complained to the CEC over the film’s broadcast.

Election officials said they will review any complaints “in accordance with standard procedures,” Meduza reports.