News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
March 15 2018 - 23:03

Sobchak Announces New Political Party 'For Change'

Maxim Shemetov / Reuters

Opposition politician Ksenia Sobchak has announced the creation of a new political party on the eve of Russia’s presidential elections together with ex-Duma deputy Dmitri Gudkov.

Presidential candidate Sobchak is expected to win less than 2 percent of the vote in elections scheduled for Sunday, according to the latest state-run polls. The former reality television star is said to enjoy the backing of members of Russia’s liberal elite but holds the highest “negative rating” of any candidate.

Read More
What’s Behind Ksenia Sobchak’s 'Against All' Bid for the Presidency?

Sobchak announced that the goal of the new party would be to "return our freedom and your freedom," the RBC business portal reported on Thursday.

Citing a source in the Sobchak campaign, the Vedomosti business daily reported that the new party would be “based on" the structure the Civic Initiative political party, which nominated Sobchak as a presidential candidate. 

Former tycoon turned opposition politician Mikhail Khodorkovsky has reportedly given his blessing to the new party, Nezavisimaya Gazeta said. 

Citing the chairman of Khodorkovsky's Open Russia movement, Alexander Solovyov, Nezavisimaya attributed the oligarch's support to his understanding that Kremlin elites opposed to further antagonism with the West will “inevitably” lend their support to Sobchak. 

The independent mayor of Russia’s fourth-biggest city of Yekaterinburg, Yevgeny Roizman, could assume a leadership post in the new party, along with Solovyov, according to the newspaper. 

“It’s difficult to predict how the authorities will react to the creation of a new party. It’s unclear what picture they now have in their minds,” it cited Solovyov as saying.

Half of Russia’s Presidential Candidates Report False Income
News
Feb. 14 2018
Half of Russia’s Presidential Candidates Report False Income
Russian State TV Postpones Oliver Stone’s Putin Doc After Warning
News
Feb. 15 2018
Russian State TV Postpones Oliver Stone’s Putin Doc After Warning
Russian Football League Postpones Presidential-Election Day Games
News
Feb. 15 2018
Russian Football League Postpones Presidential-Election Day Games

Latest news

Russian Opposition Splits Over Sobchak’s Gratitude to Mayor for Nemtsov Memorial
News
March 15 2018
Russian Opposition Splits Over Sobchak’s Gratitude to Mayor for Nemtsov Memorial
U.S. Slaps Russians With Sanctions for Election Meddling and Cyber Attacks
News
March 15 2018
U.S. Slaps Russians With Sanctions for Election Meddling and Cyber Attacks
United Kingdom, U.S., France, Germany Condemn Chemical Attack on Former Russian Spy
News
March 15 2018
United Kingdom, U.S., France, Germany Condemn Chemical Attack on Former Russian Spy

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

World Cup Fans Allowed to Bring Medical Marijuana to Russia

News

Oligarch 'Sex Huntress' Requests U.S. Asylum After Arrest

Moscow in your inbox