Snow to Return to Moscow on Wednesday

March 14, 2017
March 14, 2017
Winter is set to return to Moscow on Wednesday evening with light snowfall sweeping the city, government experts have warned.

City residents had been enjoying spring temperatures as high as 7 degrees Celsius earlier this week.

Temperatures are still expected to rise above zero on Tuesday and Wednesday, before plunging as low as minus three in the evening.

The lower night-time temperatures will see snow fall on the Russian capital on Wednesday night, mixed with some rain and sleet.

Forecasters remain hopeful that the snow will only be a temporary spring setback, with daytime temperatures bouncing back to eight degree Celsius at the weekend.

