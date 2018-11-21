In Siberia, When it Snows, it Storms

In the industrial city of Norilsk in Siberia's Krasnoyarsk region, which sits above the Arctic Circle, visibility dropped to zero and buses, planes and ships were canceled or rerouted as a snowstorm raged on Tuesday, reaching speeds of 25 meters per second. The city's emergency services stayed on high alert as a holiday was declared for children and mobile heating stations were set up.

Here's a look at the storm, as captured by residents on social media.





Driving was a challenge, but walking was near impossible.

