Smoke on a Plane for Peruvian Fans

A group of Peruvian football fans whose plane was filled with smoke after an engine failure has vowed to launch legal proceedings against Russian airline Utair, the Peruvian Embassy said in a Facebook statement on Saturday.

The passenger plane, which was carrying the fans from Yekaterinburg to Tyumen in Siberia, landed safely on Friday after an engine failure caused the cabin to fill with smoke, Russia’s air transport regulator said Saturday.

The engine of a plane carrying Saudi Arabia’s team also reportedly caught fire earlier this week.

