May 30 2018 - 17:05

'Slain' Russian Journalist Arkady Babchenko Rises From the Grave

Arkady Babchenko (112 Ukraina / Youtube)

Arkady Babchenko, a Russian investigative journalist who was reported to have been shot and killed yesterday, is alive.

Ukrainian authorities reported on Tuesday that Babchenko had been shot at the entrance to his home by an assailant. The news sent shockwaves through the journalistic community.

Russian Journalist Arkady Babchenko Shot Dead in Kiev

On Wednesday afternoon, however, Babchenko appeared alongside Ukrainian law enforcement on television at a press conference and said that his murder had been staged.

"The operation was being prepared for two months. I was informed a month ago,” Babchenko was quoted as saying at a press conference.

“I apologize to my wife. Olechka, forgive me, but there was no other choice,” he said.

The head of Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) said that officers had detained a Ukrainian citizen who had allegedly received $40,000 to be recruited for the murder.

The SBU said it had collected "indisputable evidence of the terrorist activity of Russian special forces in Ukraine" and that the mastermind behind the planned assassination had been arrested.

"We created and published staged photographs of the supposedly murdered Arkady Babchenko and distributed a composite sketch of the supposed killer," Ukraine's Interior Minister, Anton Gerashchenko, wrote on Facebook.

"Law enforcement couldn't fail to understand that news of Arkady Babchenko's murder would bring pain to thousands of hearts around the world," he said.

"But we had no other choice."

This story is being updated.

