Jan. 23 2019 - 15:01
By Reuters

Situation in Syria's Idlib Province Is Fast Deteriorating, Russia Says

The situation in Syria's Idlib province where Russia and Turkey have tried to create a de-escalation zone is rapidly deteriorating, Maria Zakharova, a Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, said on Wednesday.

The territory is now almost under full control of Nusra militants, she said.

"Continuing provocations pose a threat to civilians, Syrian military personnel and the Russian Khmeymim air base," Interfax cited Zakharova as saying.

