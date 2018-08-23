News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Meanwhile…
Aug. 23 2018 - 15:08

Siberian University Covers up Nude Statues for Visiting Priests

news.ngs.ru

A university in Siberia has reportedly covered up its nude statues for visiting Russian Orthodox priests.

The Novosibirsk State University of Architecture, Design and Arts hosted a forum on its campus, which is decorated by two ancient Roman sculptures near the entrance. Photos showed one of the statues wrapped in cloth and fastened by stationery.

news.ngs.ru

“As we were told behind the scenes, the sculptures were covered so as not to hurt their feelings,” an unnamed participant at the forum told the Ngs.ru news website on Wednesday.

University staff told the outlet that the statues were briefly covered up, but declined to explain why.

A video later showed a staffer removing the cloth from another statue.

Zombie Walk in Russia Canceled Over Religious Objections
Meanwhile…
Aug. 01 2018
Zombie Walk in Russia Canceled Over Religious Objections
Russian Orthodox Nationalists Hope for Tsar's Return
News
Aug. 09 2018
Russian Orthodox Nationalists Hope for Tsar's Return
Teen Detained on Suspicion of Burning Down 18th-Century Russian Church
News
Aug. 14 2018
Teen Detained on Suspicion of Burning Down 18th-Century Russian Church

Latest news

Kalashnikov Unveils Electric Car Seeking to Dethrone Tesla
News
Aug. 23 2018
Kalashnikov Unveils Electric Car Seeking to Dethrone Tesla
Carpet Craze Inspires Russian Football Club's New Jersey
Meanwhile…
Aug. 23 2018
Carpet Craze Inspires Russian Football Club's New Jersey
Russian Jailed for 11.5 Years Over Ayahuasca Bottle From Peru
Meanwhile…
Aug. 23 2018
Russian Jailed for 11.5 Years Over Ayahuasca Bottle From Peru

Most read

News

Russian Supersonic Bombers Deploy Near Alaska 'For First Time in History'

News

Two-Thirds of Russians Believe in Broad Anti-Russia Conspiracy, Poll Says

Meanwhile…

Blogger Discovers Abandoned Moscow Police Station With Hundreds of Passports

Meanwhile…

Russian Church Blesses Cats, in Photos

Meanwhile…

Russian Highway Shut Down for Warplane Landing Practice

Sign up for our weekly newsletter