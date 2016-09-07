Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
10 hours ago ‘WCry’ Virus Reportedly Infects Russian Interior Ministry's Computer Network
11 hours ago After Injury, Ovechkin Won't Play for Russia's Hockey Team
12 hours ago Police Discover Bomb in Home of St. Petersburg Terror Suspect
Russia
After Injury, Ovechkin Won't Play for Russia's Hockey Team
Russia
Police Discover Bomb in Home of St. Petersburg Terror Suspect
Russia
Why Does Russia Loathe Its ‘Old, Fat and Ugly’?
Russia
U.S.-Russia Photo Scandal Highlights Mutually Assured Ineptitude
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
10 hours ago ‘WCry’ Virus Reportedly Infects Russian Interior Ministry's Computer Network
11 hours ago After Injury, Ovechkin Won't Play for Russia's Hockey Team
12 hours ago Police Discover Bomb in Home of St. Petersburg Terror Suspect

Siberian River Runs Bloodred, Activists Blame Chemical Spill

Sep 7, 2016 — 14:48
— Update: Sep. 07 2016 — 12:25
Sep 7, 2016 — 14:48
— Update: Sep. 07 2016 — 12:25

A river in Russia’s far northern city of Norilsk has turned a shocking bloodred following an industrial accident, an activist group has claimed.

Writing on Facebook Wednesday, The Association for the Minority Peoples of the Taimyr said that the water in the Krasnoyarsk region's Daldykan River had been colored by a large chemical spillage at the Norilsk Nickel plant.


The group said that chemicals dumped into the river in Norilsk would flow into the River Pyasina, threatening vital fish stocks beforereaching  the sea. The organization is now set to file a complaint to Krasnoyarsk’s environmental authorities, the statement read.

“Arctic nature is very delicate, but for industrial companies it is often just a hindrance to making surplus profits,” the group wrote.

The Norilsk Nickel mining company made a net profit of $1.3 billion in the first half of 2016, according to the company's website.

Why Does Russia Loathe Its ‘Old, Fat and Ugly’?

12 hours ago

Russia’s intolerance for the overweight is under the spotlight after a flight attendant sued her employers.

10 hours ago

‘WCry’ Virus Reportedly Infects Russian Interior Ministry's Computer Network

11 hours ago

After Injury, Ovechkin Won't Play for Russia's Hockey Team

12 hours ago

Police Discover Bomb in Home of St. Petersburg Terror Suspect

12 hours ago

Muscovites Offered Cash Compensation in Housing Demolition Scheme

16 hours ago

Russian Police Say Attack on Rights Activist Was in 'Defense' of Chechen Leader

16 hours ago

Russia Is Struggling in Its Fight Against Piracy and Counterfeiting

10 hours ago

‘WCry’ Virus Reportedly Infects Russian Interior Ministry's Computer Network

11 hours ago

After Injury, Ovechkin Won't Play for Russia's Hockey Team

12 hours ago

Police Discover Bomb in Home of St. Petersburg Terror Suspect

10 hours ago

‘WCry’ Virus Reportedly Infects Russian Interior Ministry's Computer Network

11 hours ago

After Injury, Ovechkin Won't Play for Russia's Hockey Team

12 hours ago

Police Discover Bomb in Home of St. Petersburg Terror Suspect

12 hours ago

12 hours ago

U.S.-Russia Photo Scandal Highlights Mutually Assured Ineptitude

Russia's desire to brag about improving relations actually damaged those same ties.

12 hours ago

12 hours ago

U.S.-Russia Photo Scandal Highlights Mutually Assured Ineptitude

Russia's desire to brag about improving relations actually damaged those same ties.

12 hours ago

12 hours ago

U.S.-Russia Photo Scandal Highlights Mutually Assured Ineptitude

Russia's desire to brag about improving relations actually damaged those same ties.

Exhibition

Hosting the Inhuman

This V-A-C Foundation multidisciplinary project opens MMOMA’s new experimental program Carte Blanche which invites art institutions to implement their own curatorial initiatives.

Moscow Museum of Modern Art / Gogolevsky
to Jun. 07

Bringing together artists, musicians, theorists, scientists, and philosophers, Hosting the Inhuman investigates the relationship between material objects, non-human forms of life and the environment. It includes an exhibition, film screenings, a series of talks and live performances, check the schedule here: http://www.hosting-the-inhuman.v-a-c.ru/en Read more

Read more

10 hours ago

‘WCry’ Virus Reportedly Infects Russian Interior Ministry's Computer Network

11 hours ago

After Injury, Ovechkin Won't Play for Russia's Hockey Team

12 hours ago

Police Discover Bomb in Home of St. Petersburg Terror Suspect

19 hours ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Mastering a Polite 'No' in Russian

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
19 hours ago

You know what to call your back-pedaling, postponing, shirking, and reneging. Then we come to the really tricky bit: what do you say? The art of what Russians call вежливый отказ (politely saying no) is worth mastering.

Print edition — 2 days ago

May 11

Perfect As You Aren’t; Forest Firefighters; Siberian Prisoner

17 hours ago

'If You Leave, You'll Die'

17 hours ago

A young American girl thought she was visiting Russia. Instead, she was kidnapped by radical Christians, then held for 15 years against her will.

17 hours ago

'If You Leave, You'll Die'

17 hours ago

A young American girl thought she was visiting Russia. Instead, she was kidnapped by radical Christians, then held for 15 years against her will.

17 hours ago

'If You Leave, You'll Die'

17 hours ago

A young American girl thought she was visiting Russia. Instead, she was kidnapped by radical Christians, then held for 15 years against her will.

It’s Nearly Summer, and Maybe It’s Snowing in Moscow

15 hours ago

12 hours ago

Muscovites Offered Cash Compensation in Housing Demolition Scheme

16 hours ago

Russian Police Say Attack on Rights Activist Was in 'Defense' of Chechen Leader

16 hours ago

Russia Is Struggling in Its Fight Against Piracy and Counterfeiting

1 day ago

Victory Day, Through a Lens Darkly

Russian-American artist Naum Medovoy's first solo exhibition in Russia, “Last March” attempts to cast the Soviet victory in a different light by highlighting the tragic stories of the families of the USSR’s “forgotten” soldiers.

see more

1 day ago

Victory Day, Through a Lens Darkly

Russian-American artist Naum Medovoy's first solo exhibition in Russia, “Last March” attempts to cast the Soviet victory in a different light by highlighting the tragic stories of the families of ...

1 day ago

Before World Cup, Russia Turns to Old Security Toolbox

A new order by Putin calls for increased searches, stricter residency rules and restrictions on protest before, during, and after two major sporting ...

1 day ago

Victory Day, Through a Lens Darkly

Russian-American artist Naum Medovoy's first solo exhibition in Russia, “Last March” attempts to cast the Soviet victory in a different light by highlighting the tragic stories of the families of the USSR’s “forgotten” soldiers.

New issue — 2 days ago

May 11

Perfect As You Aren’t; Forest Firefighters; Siberian Prisoner
1 day ago
By Dmitry Streltsov
By Dmitry Streltsov

Why North Korea Can Unite Russia and Japan (Op-ed)

By Dmitry Streltsov
By Dmitry Streltsov
1 day ago

The economy and concerns over North Korea will bring Russia and Japan closer — not any desire to resolve future of the ...

17 hours ago

Official Russian Satanist Church Declares Opposition to Religious Extremism

18 hours ago

Kremlin Search Engine Sputnik Could Close Amid Massive Losses — Reports

20 hours ago

Shiveluch Volcano Erupts in Eastern Russia

20 hours ago

Petitioners Arrested Protesting Chechnya's LGBT Crackdown

1 day ago

These Russian Prisoners Accepted a WWII Diet and Scored Extra Meat Rations

1 day ago

The Kremlin's ‘Chief Propagandist’ Bangs Up His Face

Sat. May. 13

More events
Get Out Cinema
150 Reasons Not to Defend the Homeland Theater
Fine Art Gallery: 25 Years in Art Exhibition
Neruda Cinema
A Streetcar Named Desire Theater
Chinawoman Gig

17 hours ago

Official Russian Satanist Church Declares Opposition to Religious Extremism

18 hours ago

Kremlin Search Engine Sputnik Could Close Amid Massive Losses — Reports

20 hours ago

Shiveluch Volcano Erupts in Eastern Russia

20 hours ago

Petitioners Arrested Protesting Chechnya's LGBT Crackdown

1 day ago

These Russian Prisoners Accepted a WWII Diet and Scored Extra Meat Rations

1 day ago

The Kremlin's ‘Chief Propagandist’ Bangs Up His Face

12 hours ago

Muscovites Offered Cash Compensation in Housing Demolition Scheme

16 hours ago

Russian Police Say Attack on Rights Activist Was in 'Defense' of Chechen Leader

16 hours ago

Russia Is Struggling in Its Fight Against Piracy and Counterfeiting

Before World Cup, Russia Turns to Old Security Toolbox

1 day ago
A new order by Putin calls for increased searches, stricter residency rules and restrictions on protest before, during, and after two major sporting ...

How the Kremlin Turned Macron Against Russia

2 days ago
Emmanuel Macron had little to say about Russia before he ...

Before World Cup, Russia Turns to Old Security Toolbox

1 day ago
A new order by Putin calls for increased searches, stricter residency rules and restrictions on protest before, during, ...
From our partners

Theater

All Shades of Blue

Mon. Jul. 31 Mon. Jul. 31
Satirikon / Planeta KVN Stage
06:00 p.m.

Konstantin Raikin stages Vladimir Zaitsev’s play about a young man whose parents struggle with the news that he is gay. Read more

Read more

2 days ago

2 days ago

How the Kremlin Turned Macron Against Russia

Emmanuel Macron had little to say about Russia before he decided to run for the French ...

3 days ago

3 days ago

‘Bolshoi’: New Movie Explores Love and Competition at Russia’s Best-Known Ballet

Not one, but two of the most anticipated Russian big screen premieres this year are about ...

Most Read

Why Does Russia Loathe Its ‘Old, Fat and Ugly’?

U.S.-Russia Photo Scandal Highlights Mutually Assured Ineptitude

It’s Nearly Summer, and Maybe It’s Snowing in Moscow

'If You Leave, You'll Die'
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+