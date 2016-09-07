Siberian River Runs Bloodred, Activists Blame Chemical Spill

A river in Russia’s far northern city of Norilsk has turned a shocking bloodred following an industrial accident, an activist group has claimed. Writing on Facebook Wednesday, The Association for the Minority Peoples of the Taimyr said that the water in the Krasnoyarsk region's Daldykan River had been colored by a large chemical spillage at the Norilsk Nickel plant.

The group said that chemicals dumped into the river in Norilsk would flow into the River Pyasina, threatening vital fish stocks beforereaching the sea. The organization is now set to file a complaint to Krasnoyarsk’s environmental authorities, the statement read.



“Arctic nature is very delicate, but for industrial companies it is often just a hindrance to making surplus profits,” the group wrote.



The Norilsk Nickel mining company made a net profit of $1.3 billion in the first half of 2016, according to the company's website.