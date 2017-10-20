Siberian Funeral Homes Deny Moscow Construction Caused Tombstone Shortage

Siberia is not experiencing tombstone shortages, several of the region's funeral home managers told the business RBC network.

After Moscow extended its controversial “My Street” urban renewal program earlier in Oct., Meduza reported that granite deliveries had been diverted from three Siberian and central Russian funeral homes.

Russia reportedly increased granite imports from China and Ukraine to compensate for the deficiencies.

Three funeral homes in the Siberian city of Omsk told RBC on Friday that they are not experiencing difficulties with granite deliveries.

“We get granite by the train-car load, there are no problems with supplies,” a funeral homes representative said.

