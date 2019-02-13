Siberian Freighters Forced to Defreeze Ships in Minus 50 C

When the Siberian winter bites and the mighty Lena River freezes, workers at the Yakutsk shipyard brace for a backbreaking but vital task — vymorozka.

As Siberia's summer is so short, freighters must be kept moving while the river, whose 4,400 kilometers carry the region's economic lifeblood, is navigable. Repairs must be done in winter, when the river is frozen and the ships are wedged tight in the ice.

Vymorozka, which translates as 'freezing out', is the process of cutting away the ice from around a ship's hull with chainsaws, then pickaxes and hammers, exposing areas needing repair, which are usually below the waterline.

It is a practice unique to Siberia, and has been going on as long as locals can remember.

Vymorozka is arduous and tedious; workers endure temperatures as low as -50 Celsius. The work may seem brutal, but it requires the accuracy and patience of surgery. The colder it is, the better.