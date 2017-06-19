Russia
15 minutes ago Siberian Forest Fires Triple in Size as Hundreds Battle Blaze
30 minutes ago Syrian Territorial Integrity Must be 'Respected,' Says Russian Foreign Minister
2 days ago Russian Bank Launches Drone Delivery Scheme
Game On: Russia's Cyber Athletes Have Asian Rivals in Their Sights
Oligarch Buys Independent Russian News Outlet RBC
Hosting FIFA's Confederations Cup Tests Russia on Security, Infrastructure
Russian Yacht Seized Off North Korean Coast – Reports
Siberian Forest Fires Triple in Size as Hundreds Battle Blaze

June 19, 2017 — 11:00
Siberian Forest Fires Triple in Size as Hundreds Battle Blaze

June 19, 2017 — 11:00
Maxim Stulov / Vedomosti

Ongoing forest fires in Siberia have more than tripled in size over the past two days, Russian officials have announced.

Fires in the Irkutsk region have now spread over 32,000 hectares, the regional government said Monday. The total area affected by the blaze has skyrocketed since Friday when fires covered just 10,600 hectares.

Some 233 people are currently working to extinguish the flames, including 131 firefighters and 35 ground vehicles.

Game On: Russia's Cyber Athletes Have Asian Rivals in Their Sights

In a dimly lit hotel room, a pack of 20-year-olds in sweatsuits stare into computer screens lining the wall. But this is much more than your average college party: these are Russia's cybersport superstars.

By Anna Nemtsova
By Anna Nemtsova

The Russians Are Coming: How NYC Came to Obsess Over Moscow (Op-ed)

Up to 82 percent of U.S. adults now see Russia as a threat.

By Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

New U.S. Sanctions on Russia Jeopardize Trump - Putin Dialogue (Op-ed)

3 days ago
4 days ago
