Shirtless Siberian Fined for Cruising Streets in a Towable Bathtub

Online images published this weekend showed the shirtless man washing himself inside a tub fitted with wheels and towed by a van through the city’s streets. A video montage depicted the bather, blogger Eduard Filippov, ordering food at a drive-thru from inside the tub, greeting nearby pedestrians and shooting at cars with a squirt gun.

Police in Siberia have fined a local blogger for cruising the streets of Tyumen inside a bathtub, stirring a social media storm in his support.

“Do whatever you want, they’re still going to judge you for the rest of your life,” he wrote in an Instagram post announcing his bathtub ride.

Tyumen traffic police said they saw the online images and fined both the driver and the bather for violating safety rules.

“The 29-year-old driver and the 32-year-old passenger of the self-made trailer admitted to committing an administrative offense, saying they just wanted to have fun,” the police said in a statement Tuesday.