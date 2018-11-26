Ship Chokepoint in Focus as Russia-Ukraine Tensions Flare-Up

Russia’s blockade of the Kerch Strait amid a flare-up in tensions with Ukraine highlights yet another chokepoint for commodity trade.

The waterway connects the Sea of Azov to the Black Sea and has been described in a Chatham House study as a “chokepoint of regional significance” in the global food trade. It’s a major export channel for Black Sea grain, oil, minerals and timber, according to the 2017 report. Chicago wheat futures climbed 1 percent on Monday while corn was little changed.

Russia exported almost 7 million metric tons of grains and pulses from Sea of Azov ports in the seven months through January, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data. That’s about 23 percent of the country’s total shipments for the period. The shallow water ports in the sea are principally used by small ships to supply Ukrainian and Russian grain to Turkey, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit.

