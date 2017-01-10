Sex, Suicide and Death Named Russia’s Top Taboos

Sex is the biggest taboo among Russian families, with one in three Russians describing the topic as “unpleasant” to discuss with their closest friends and relatives, a report by independent pollster the Levada Center revealed Tuesday.

Suicide and death were considered too controversial to discuss by 15 percent and 7 percent of respondents respectively.

Five percent said that religion should not be talked about, with a similar number naming the “dark pages of Russia’s history” as a controversial issue.