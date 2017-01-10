Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Sex, Suicide and Death Named Russia’s Top Taboos
2 hours ago Alleged Litvinenko Assassins Added to U.S. Sanctions List
4 hours ago Russian Elite $29Bln Richer After Trump Election Victory
Russia
That Russia Yoga Lecturer Is on Trial Thanks to a Christian Activist Whose Wife Left Him to Join a Sect
Russia
How Kremlin Media Covers the Hacking Scandal
Russia
Russian Zoo Euthanizes Protected Birds After Suspected Avian Flu Outbreak
Russia
'Shorten His Tongue, Pull Out His Teeth,' Says Chechen Official In Apparent Threat to Journalist
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Sex, Suicide and Death Named Russia’s Top Taboos
2 hours ago Alleged Litvinenko Assassins Added to U.S. Sanctions List
4 hours ago Russian Elite $29Bln Richer After Trump Election Victory

Sex, Suicide and Death Named Russia’s Top Taboos

Jan 10, 2017 — 13:10
— Update: 14:10

Sex, Suicide and Death Named Russia’s Top Taboos

Jan 10, 2017 — 13:10
— Update: 14:10
John Snape / Wikicommons

Sex is the biggest taboo among Russian families, with one in three Russians describing the topic as “unpleasant” to discuss with their closest friends and relatives, a report by independent pollster the Levada Center revealed Tuesday.

Suicide and death were considered too controversial to discuss by 15 percent and 7 percent of respondents respectively.

Five percent said that religion should not be talked about, with a similar number naming the “dark pages of Russia’s history” as a controversial issue.

Read More: Pornhub Hubbub - Russia Attempts to Police Sexuality Online

Other taboo topics included the Russian economy and foreign policy, named by 3 percent and 2 percent of respondents respectively.

Just under half of all Russian families – 47 percent – said that they did not consider any subject as “off-limits,” while 8 percent said they were undecided.

The poll surveyed 1,600 people aged 18 years and older in 137 settlements in 48 regions across Russia.

Related
World
Meet Armenia's Newest Rebel Sex Symbols
Russia
Most Russians Support Sex Ed, Poll Says

Russian Elite $29Bln Richer After Trump Election Victory

4 hours ago

Russia’s wealthiest have seen their fortunes grow by $29 billion since the election of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

2 hours ago

Alleged Litvinenko Assassins Added to U.S. Sanctions List

13 hours ago

Moscow Official Says Russia Has the Best Television in the World

14 hours ago

That Russia Yoga Lecturer Is on Trial Thanks to a Christian Activist Whose Wife Left Him to Join a Sect

20 hours ago

Dutch Police Detain Journalist Carrying MH17 Debris

20 hours ago

Moscow Too Cold For Consular Services, But U.S. Embassy Presses On

20 hours ago

Russian Zoo Euthanizes Protected Birds After Suspected Avian Flu Outbreak

2 hours ago

Alleged Litvinenko Assassins Added to U.S. Sanctions List

13 hours ago

Moscow Official Says Russia Has the Best Television in the World

14 hours ago

That Russia Yoga Lecturer Is on Trial Thanks to a Christian Activist Whose Wife Left Him to Join a Sect

2 hours ago

Alleged Litvinenko Assassins Added to U.S. Sanctions List

13 hours ago

Moscow Official Says Russia Has the Best Television in the World

14 hours ago

That Russia Yoga Lecturer Is on Trial Thanks to a Christian Activist Whose Wife Left Him to Join a Sect

19 hours ago

19 hours ago

How Kremlin Media Covers the Hacking Scandal

The Russian state media is dismissing accusations of Moscow's meddling in the U.S. presidential election. With 12 days until Donald Trump's inauguration, pro-Kremlin media is ...

19 hours ago

19 hours ago

How Kremlin Media Covers the Hacking Scandal

The Russian state media is dismissing accusations of Moscow's meddling in the U.S. presidential election. With 12 days until Donald Trump's inauguration, pro-Kremlin media is ...

19 hours ago

19 hours ago

How Kremlin Media Covers the Hacking Scandal

The Russian state media is dismissing accusations of Moscow's meddling in the U.S. presidential election. With 12 days until Donald Trump's inauguration, pro-Kremlin media is ...

Exhibition

Leonid Sokov. Unforgettable Meetings

Tretyakov Gallery Krymsky Val
to Jan. 29

Paintings, sculptures and objects by this New York based Russian painter and sculptor seen as one of the most brilliant representatives of Sots Art. Sokov’s ironic works combine Soviet and western Pop Art symbols with traditional folklore. Read more

Read more

2 hours ago

Alleged Litvinenko Assassins Added to U.S. Sanctions List

13 hours ago

Moscow Official Says Russia Has the Best Television in the World

14 hours ago

That Russia Yoga Lecturer Is on Trial Thanks to a Christian Activist Whose Wife Left Him to Join a Sect

1 week ago
By Boris Grozovsky
Boris Grozovsky
By Boris Grozovsky

Russia, the Inequality Champion (Op-ed)

By Boris Grozovsky
By Boris Grozovsky
1 week ago

Nowhere else in the developed world are incomes so unevenly skewed in favour of the richest, says Boris Grozovsky

Print edition — 19 days ago

December 22

New Year's Eve; The Price of Syria; Hackers; Privatization; History Wars; Grassroots Movements; How to Celebrate the Holidays

1 day ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Warm Up with Jazz, Literary Lives of the Rich and Famous, and Fabulous Lunatics

1 day ago

Stay put while it’s a blustery minus 30 degrees Celsius outside and watch two good movies of Russian and American classic novels; two good Russian and British jazz bands of the 1930s; and two good ‘n’ dysfunctional Russian heroes of the pre-perestroika and post-Soviet eras.

1 day ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Warm Up with Jazz, Literary Lives of the Rich and Famous, and Fabulous Lunatics

1 day ago

Stay put while it’s a blustery minus 30 degrees Celsius outside and watch two good movies of Russian and American classic novels; two good Russian and British jazz bands of the 1930s; and two good ‘n’ dysfunctional Russian heroes of the pre-perestroika and post-Soviet eras.

1 day ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Warm Up with Jazz, Literary Lives of the Rich and Famous, and Fabulous Lunatics

1 day ago

Stay put while it’s a blustery minus 30 degrees Celsius outside and watch two good movies of Russian and American classic novels; two good Russian and British jazz bands of the 1930s; and two good ‘n’ dysfunctional Russian heroes of the pre-perestroika and post-Soviet eras.

Moscow Cyclists Brave Minus 25 Degree Freeze For City Bike Marathon

1 day, 2 hours ago
Moscow's bicycle lovers took to the streets for the capital's annual winter cycle marathon this weekend, despite freezing temperatures of minus 28 degrees Celsius. The ...

20 hours ago

Dutch Police Detain Journalist Carrying MH17 Debris

20 hours ago

Moscow Too Cold For Consular Services, But U.S. Embassy Presses On

20 hours ago

Russian Zoo Euthanizes Protected Birds After Suspected Avian Flu Outbreak

3 days ago

American Unintelligence on Russia (Op-ed)

America’s case against the Kremlin suffers from major flaws that should be acknowledged, even by those who argue that Russia hacked U.S. democratic institutions, says Kevin Rothrock.

see more

3 days ago

American Unintelligence on Russia (Op-ed)

America’s case against the Kremlin suffers from major flaws that should be acknowledged, even by those who argue that Russia hacked U.S. democratic institutions, says Kevin Rothrock.

1 week ago

Russian Army Publishes Pictures of Aleppo Ruins

Haunting images little doubt as to the hellish nature of existence during the final days inside this anti-Assad enclave.

3 days ago

American Unintelligence on Russia (Op-ed)

America’s case against the Kremlin suffers from major flaws that should be acknowledged, even by those who argue that Russia hacked U.S. democratic institutions, says Kevin Rothrock.

New issue — 19 days ago

December 22

New Year's Eve; The Price of Syria; Hackers; Privatization; History Wars; Grassroots Movements; How to Celebrate the Holidays
1 week ago
By Maxim Trudolyubov
Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov

The Year That Putin Won

By Maxim Trudolyubov
Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov
1 week ago

The year 2016 looked decidedly more promising for Russia and its rulers than 2014. Domestically, no serious challenge arose to the current ...

21 hours ago

'Shorten His Tongue, Pull Out His Teeth,' Says Chechen Official In Apparent Threat to Journalist

22 hours ago

Russian Student Turned IS Fighter Found Dead in Prison

23 hours ago

Lift Russian Sanctions for ‘Positive Developments’ in Ukraine – OSCE Chair

1 day ago

Video: Mass Brawl Breaks Out at Russian Snow-Clearing Party

1 day ago

Moscow Authorities to Regulate Vaping Like Smoking

1 day ago

Trump Accepts Russian Involvement in Election Hacks, Says Top Aide

Tue. Jan. 10

More events
The Gronholm Method Theater
The False Secrets Cinema
Zoika’s Apartment Theater
Ivan Aivazovsky Exhibition
Dvorak. Chamber Music Concert
Fraulein – A Winter’s Tale Cinema

21 hours ago

'Shorten His Tongue, Pull Out His Teeth,' Says Chechen Official In Apparent Threat to Journalist

22 hours ago

Russian Student Turned IS Fighter Found Dead in Prison

23 hours ago

Lift Russian Sanctions for ‘Positive Developments’ in Ukraine – OSCE Chair

1 day ago

Video: Mass Brawl Breaks Out at Russian Snow-Clearing Party

1 day ago

Moscow Authorities to Regulate Vaping Like Smoking

1 day ago

Trump Accepts Russian Involvement in Election Hacks, Says Top Aide

20 hours ago

Dutch Police Detain Journalist Carrying MH17 Debris

20 hours ago

Moscow Too Cold For Consular Services, But U.S. Embassy Presses On

20 hours ago

Russian Zoo Euthanizes Protected Birds After Suspected Avian Flu Outbreak

Russian Army Publishes Pictures of Aleppo Ruins

1 week ago
Haunting images little doubt as to the hellish nature of existence during the final days inside this anti-Assad enclave.

Highlights of 2016 in The Moscow Times

1 week ago
Hacking. Doping. Putin. Bulldozers. Sechin. Arrests. Brexit. Sham privatization. More ...

Russian Army Publishes Pictures of Aleppo Ruins

1 week ago
Haunting images little doubt as to the hellish nature of existence during the final days inside this anti-Assad ...
From our partners

Exhibition

Proof: Francisco Goya, Sergei Eisenstein and Robert Longo

Garage
to Feb. 05

Forty-three of Eisenstein’s sketches from the Russian State Archive of Literature and Art never exhibited before alongside with seven of his films in slow motion, forty-nine of Goya’s etchings from the Museum of Contemporary History of Russia collection and thirty-five recent works by Longo from international collections, Read more

Read more

1 week ago

1 week ago

Highlights of 2016 in The Moscow Times

Hacking. Doping. Putin. Bulldozers. Sechin. Arrests. Brexit. Sham privatization. More arrests. An election in Russia that ...

1 week ago

1 week ago

Russia's Graceless Goodbye to America's First Black President

Whatever you think of Putin’s apparent magnanimity on Friday, there’s no debate that prominent figures in ...

Most Read

How Kremlin Media Covers the Hacking Scandal

Moscow TV Round-Up: Warm Up with Jazz, Literary Lives of the Rich and Famous, and Fabulous Lunatics

Moscow Cyclists Brave Minus 25 Degree Freeze For City Bike Marathon

American Unintelligence on Russia (Op-ed)
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+