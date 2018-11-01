Seven Russians Handed Four-Year Ban for Doping Violations

Russia's anti-doping body RUSADA said on Wednesday that seven athletes in athletics and weightlifting have been given four-year bans for violating the country's anti-doping rules, with another being suspended for two years.

Shot putter Yana Mikhailova's two-year ban has been back dated to July 12 of this year, while Natalia Polyakova, Tatyana Kachegina and Sergey Kotov have all received four-year sanctions from the All-Russian Athletics Federation.

Weightlifters Valeriy Temnik, Roman Rednikin, Sergey Oreshnikov and Fatima Umakhanova have all been given four-year bans from their governing body, ruling them out of the world championships which begin in Turkemenistan on Thursday.