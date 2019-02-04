7 Die in Moscow Fire, Historic Building at Risk of Collapse (in Photos)
Emergency Situations Ministry
Update: The body of a seventh victim was found in the rubble of the building, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing an unnamed source in the emergency services.
At least seven people have died in an apartment fire on Nikitsky Bulvar in central Moscow, authorities said on Monday.
Videos published online showed firefighters dousing the flames on a fifth-floor balcony of the historic building in the dead of night.
The Emergency Situations Ministry initially placed the death toll at four killed and two injured in the fire. Three more bodies were later found in the rubble, unnamed sources in the emergencies services told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency.
The seven-story building is now at risk of collapse, an unnamed source told the state-run TASS news agency.
Investigators opened a probe into the incident.
The fire may have been caused by a short circuit in one of the apartments, a landlord was cited as saying.
The building, located in central Moscow’s Arbat district, was built in 1914. A fourth-floor apartment in the building has reportedly been placed on sale for 36.9 million rubles ($562,000).