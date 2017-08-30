Serebrennikov Embezzlement Case 'Not Political,' Kremlin Spokesman Says

The high-profile case against prominent theater director Kirill Serebrennikov, who is accused of embezzling state funds, is not politically motivated, the Kremlin spokesman told reporters on a conference call Wednesday.

“In this case, there shouldn’t be empty words about politicisation, some form of censorship or another,” Dmitry Peskov was cited as saying by the Interfax news agency, “such theories are completely out of place and don’t have any bearing on purely financial issues.”