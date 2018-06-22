News

Sentsov Enters Week Six Hunger Strike Amidst Health Concerns

Sasha Kargaltsev / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov will continue his hunger strike in a Russian jail despite concerns about his health from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). Sentsov, originally from the annexed Crimean peninsula, is serving a 20-year sentence on terrorism charges that human rights advocates believe to be politically motivated. He is on day 40 of an indefinite hunger strike to win the release of scores of Ukrainians jailed in Russia.

Read More Russian Celebrities Join Flashmob in Support of Jailed Ukrainian Filmmaker Sentsov

Sentsov has lost nearly 30 pounds and is experiencing kidney and heart complications, but has only agreed to take nutrients via daily IV drips, Sentsov’s lawyer Dmitry Dinze told National Public Radio (NPR). Russia’s human rights commissioner claimed last week that the filmmaker had actually gained weight during the hunger strike. Pavel Chikov, chairperson of the human rights groups AGORA, said in a statement on Telegram that the ECHR requested detailed information on Senstov’s health from the Russian government, and noted that authorities were obligated both to keep Sentsov from dying, while also prohibited from methods like force feeding that would have amounted to torture.

Read More Sentsov Case Highlights Plight of Ukrainian Prisoners in Russian Jails