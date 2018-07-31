News

Senior Russian Prison Official Apologizes to Inmate for Torture

Andrei Luybimov / Moskva News Agency

A senior Russian prison official has apologized to an inmate whose torture sparked mass outrage this month after footage of it was leaked online. Yevgeny Makarov was allegedly beaten by at least 10 guards in the city of Yaroslavl in June 2017, according to body cam footage published earlier this month. As in past cases of alleged prison torture, the latest incident has put the spotlight back on Russia’s notorious penal system.

Read More Crime, Punishment and More Punishment in Russia's Prisons

On Tuesday, the deputy chief of the Federal Prison Service, Valery Maksimenko, issued an apology to Makarov and his family in an interview with the Govorit Moskva radio station. “I’m ashamed of these employees. I’m ashamed of what they’ve done. Of course it’s unacceptable,” Maksimenko was quoted as saying, adding that all the culprits caught on video would be fired. Six prison guards have already been arrested and at least 17 dismissed since the video was first leaked.

Read More 6 Arrested in Wake of Leaked Russian Prison Torture Video