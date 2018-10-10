News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Oct. 10 2018 - 12:10

Senior Russian Investigator Shot Dead Outside Home

Russian Investigative Committee

A Moscow region police investigator has reportedly been assassinated outside her home, investigators said early on Wednesday.

A gunman killed the investigator outside her apartment building in the village of Arkhangel’skoye northwest of Moscow, the Investigative Committee’s Moscow region branch said Wednesday. 

The region’s central investigation department head told the state-run TASS news agency that the victim was special investigator Yevgeniya Shishkina.

Shishkina had escaped an assassination attempt earlier this year when her empty car was set on fire, the Mash Telegram channel reported and the Investigative Committee later confirmed.

Footage shared by the Telegram channel showed a Moscow region forensic analyst inspecting the victim’s lifeless body while uniformed and plainclothes officers looked on.

The Investigative Committee has launched a probe into the murder.

Russia Named by UN Among Countries Harassing Human Rights Workers
News
Sept. 12 2018
Russia Named by UN Among Countries Harassing Human Rights Workers
Russian Police Accused of Torturing Teenage Theft Suspects
News
Sept. 27 2018
Russian Police Accused of Torturing Teenage Theft Suspects
Russian Police Accuse Colleagues of Displaying Swastika in Anti-Nazi Poster
News
Oct. 04 2018
Russian Police Accuse Colleagues of Displaying Swastika in Anti-Nazi Poster

Latest news

Passenger Plane Rolls off Runway on Landing in Siberia
News
Oct. 10 2018
Passenger Plane Rolls off Runway on Landing in Siberia
New Sanctions Risk Wrecking Putin’s 6-Year Plan, Kudrin Warns
News
Oct. 10 2018
New Sanctions Risk Wrecking Putin’s 6-Year Plan, Kudrin Warns
Russia Says Denmark Has Not Asked for Help in Danske Bank case
News
Oct. 10 2018
Russia Says Denmark Has Not Asked for Help in Danske Bank case

Most read

News

Infamous St. Petersburg 'Troll Factory' Set on Fire

News

Deputy Calls on Putin to Resign Before 'Being Dragged Out Feet First'

News

Putin Tells Trump: 'Blame the Guy in the Mirror for High Oil Prices'

News

Half of Russian Youth Say They’re Unaware of Stalinist Repressions – Poll

News

Exclusive: Russian Man Identified in Dutch Hacking Probe Played in 'Spy Football Team' — Source

Sign up for our weekly newsletter