Senior Russian Investigator Shot Dead Outside Home

A Moscow region police investigator has reportedly been assassinated outside her home, investigators said early on Wednesday.

A gunman killed the investigator outside her apartment building in the village of Arkhangel’skoye northwest of Moscow, the Investigative Committee’s Moscow region branch said Wednesday.

The region’s central investigation department head told the state-run TASS news agency that the victim was special investigator Yevgeniya Shishkina.

Shishkina had escaped an assassination attempt earlier this year when her empty car was set on fire, the Mash Telegram channel reported and the Investigative Committee later confirmed.

Footage shared by the Telegram channel showed a Moscow region forensic analyst inspecting the victim’s lifeless body while uniformed and plainclothes officers looked on.

The Investigative Committee has launched a probe into the murder.