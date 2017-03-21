Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
4 hours ago Lawyer Hired by Sergei Magnitsky's Mother and William Browder Falls From Fifth Floor of Home
11 hours ago Poor Russian Families Berate a Store Owner for Handing Out Free Bread
12 hours ago Dubrovka Hostage Survivors to Sue Government Over Fatal Raid
Moscow
Lawyer Hired by Sergei Magnitsky's Mother and William Browder Falls From Fifth Floor of Home
Moscow
Proliv: Over the Channel... to Odessa
Meanwhile…
A Russian Man Wore Green Face Paint to Red Square in Support of Alexei Navalny. So the Cops Arrested Him.
Moscow
Garage Triennial: Giving Regional Artists a Voice
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
4 hours ago Lawyer Hired by Sergei Magnitsky's Mother and William Browder Falls From Fifth Floor of Home
11 hours ago Poor Russian Families Berate a Store Owner for Handing Out Free Bread
12 hours ago Dubrovka Hostage Survivors to Sue Government Over Fatal Raid

Russian Security Services Allegedly Torture Student for Waving Ukrainian Flag

March 21, 2017 — 13:00
— Update: 16:40

Russian Security Services Allegedly Torture Student for Waving Ukrainian Flag

March 21, 2017 — 13:00
— Update: 16:40
Interior Ministry

Agents of the Russian security services have allegedly beaten a Moscow State University graduate student for hanging a homemade Ukrainian flag from his dormitory window.

The student, who has not been identified, made the flag from two pieces of fabric and waved it out the window in the direction of a March 18 rally commemorating the third anniversary of the annexation of Crimea.

The one-man demonstration was not intended to be political, the MediaZona website reported, citing statements by the grad student and his friend. Rather, the student claims he intended to draw attention to the fact that state funds were being spent on the festival, while the the university could not afford to renovate its dormitory, which is infested with rats, cockroaches and bed bugs.

However, law enforcement failed to see a distinction. A dormitory security guard stopped the student when he moved the protest to a stairwell window, where he believed the flag would be more visible. Soon an officer of the university's police force arrived with three plainclothes Federal Security Service (FSB) officers.

The law enforcement officials forcibly brought the student to his room, where they confiscated his camera, mobile phone, and laptop, and then took him to the local office of the Interior Ministry.

There, the police officer left the student with the FSB officers, who began to aggressively interrogate him. During the interrogation, they hit him on the head with an open palm and jabbed him in the torso with a sharpened mop handle, “which left cuts and abrasions,” the grad student's friend told MediaZona.

After two hours, the FSB agents forced the student to write a statement that he agrees to work as an informant for the FSB and the Interior Ministry's anti-extremism center under the codename “graduate student.” Then, they returned his computer, phone, and camera, and left.

Next, three police officers entered the room and forced the grad student to write a confession that he had waved the flag and used obscenity. The police then issued the student a fine for “petty hooliganism,” and released him.

On March 20, the student visited a trauma clinic, where doctors recorded his injuries. Today, he appealed for help from Committee for the Prevention of Torture.

Related
World
Trump's Lawyer Denies Role in Secret Ukrainian Peace Deal
World
BREAKING: Austrian Court Approves Ukrainian Oligarch's Extradition to U.S.
World
OSCE to Bolster Monitoring Mission in Ukrainian Conflict Zone
Opinion
Paul Manafort and the Red Thread Running Through the Long Ukrainian Revolution

Russian Security Services Allegedly Torture Student for Waving Ukrainian Flag

15 hours ago

He said he was attempting to draw attention to the conditions in his dormitory, not oppose the annexation of Crimea. Law enforcement saw no difference.

4 hours ago

Lawyer Hired by Sergei Magnitsky's Mother and William Browder Falls From Fifth Floor of Home

11 hours ago

Poor Russian Families Berate a Store Owner for Handing Out Free Bread

12 hours ago

Dubrovka Hostage Survivors to Sue Government Over Fatal Raid

13 hours ago

Putin Ally Looks to Take Over Aircraft Industry

14 hours ago

British Taxi Service Goes Head to Head With Uber in Russia

15 hours ago

Russian Shoe Sales Plummet Amid Economic Crisis

4 hours ago

Lawyer Hired by Sergei Magnitsky's Mother and William Browder Falls From Fifth Floor of Home

11 hours ago

Poor Russian Families Berate a Store Owner for Handing Out Free Bread

12 hours ago

Dubrovka Hostage Survivors to Sue Government Over Fatal Raid

4 hours ago

Lawyer Hired by Sergei Magnitsky's Mother and William Browder Falls From Fifth Floor of Home

11 hours ago

Poor Russian Families Berate a Store Owner for Handing Out Free Bread

12 hours ago

Dubrovka Hostage Survivors to Sue Government Over Fatal Raid

11 hours ago

11 hours ago

Proliv: Over the Channel... to Odessa

Mitya Borisov, the restaurateur best known for the now ubiquitous chains Jean-Jacques and John Donne, has gone sharply left-field with his new venture Proliv, which ...

11 hours ago

11 hours ago

Proliv: Over the Channel... to Odessa

Mitya Borisov, the restaurateur best known for the now ubiquitous chains Jean-Jacques and John Donne, has gone sharply left-field with his new venture Proliv, which ...

11 hours ago

11 hours ago

Proliv: Over the Channel... to Odessa

Mitya Borisov, the restaurateur best known for the now ubiquitous chains Jean-Jacques and John Donne, has gone sharply left-field with his new venture Proliv, which ...

Gig

Ulyi

Wed. Mar. 22 Fri. Mar. 31
Fassbinder
08:00 p.m.

power pop, indie. CD release party. Read more

Read more

4 hours ago

Lawyer Hired by Sergei Magnitsky's Mother and William Browder Falls From Fifth Floor of Home

11 hours ago

Poor Russian Families Berate a Store Owner for Handing Out Free Bread

12 hours ago

Dubrovka Hostage Survivors to Sue Government Over Fatal Raid

1 day ago
By Dmitry Streltsov
By Dmitry Streltsov

New Friends: Russia and Japan Are Finding Common Ground

By Dmitry Streltsov
By Dmitry Streltsov
1 day ago

Despite territorial disputes and an unresolved peace treaty, more unites Russia and Japan than divides.

Print edition — 6 days ago

March 16

Disability in the Spotlight; The Kremlin and Wikileaks; Domestic Violence

Between Russia and Japan: Life on the Kuril Islands

1 day, 5 hours ago
The Moscow Times takes a look at life on the disputed island chain known to Russians as the Southern Kurils, but referred to in Japan ...

13 hours ago

Putin Ally Looks to Take Over Aircraft Industry

14 hours ago

British Taxi Service Goes Head to Head With Uber in Russia

15 hours ago

Russian Shoe Sales Plummet Amid Economic Crisis

11 hours ago

How a Bank’s Collapse Sparked Russia’s Least Likely Street Protests

11 hours ago

A banking crisis has exposed Russia's murky financial sector and made Tatarstan the unlikely setting for political protest.

11 hours ago

How a Bank’s Collapse Sparked Russia’s Least Likely Street Protests

11 hours ago

A banking crisis has exposed Russia's murky financial sector and made Tatarstan the unlikely setting for political protest.

11 hours ago

How a Bank’s Collapse Sparked Russia’s Least Likely Street Protests

11 hours ago

A banking crisis has exposed Russia's murky financial sector and made Tatarstan the unlikely setting for political protest.

1 day ago

Garage Triennial: Giving Regional Artists a Voice

Last week, Garage opened its first ever Triennial of Russian Contemporary Art, probably its largest undertaking since the move to its new home in Gorky Park in 2015.

see more

1 day ago

Garage Triennial: Giving Regional Artists a Voice

Last week, Garage opened its first ever Triennial of Russian Contemporary Art, probably its largest undertaking since the move to its new home in Gorky Park in 2015.

2 days ago

Resilience and Heart on Show as Irish Film Festival Turns 10

From Ireland's version of 'Fight Club' to a musical set in 1980s Dublin, Moscow is spoiled for choice this year as the annual ...

1 day ago

Garage Triennial: Giving Regional Artists a Voice

Last week, Garage opened its first ever Triennial of Russian Contemporary Art, probably its largest undertaking since the move to its new home in Gorky Park in 2015.

New issue — 6 days ago

March 16

Disability in the Spotlight; The Kremlin and Wikileaks; Domestic Violence
4 days ago
By Mikhail Fishman
Mikhail Fishman
By Mikhail Fishman

Shadow of the Past: How the Annexation of Crimea Guides Russian Policy

By Mikhail Fishman
Mikhail Fishman
By Mikhail Fishman
4 days ago

It was 2014, and Vladimir Putin was in poor form. His approval rating had fallen by 20 percent three years earlier, when ...

1 day ago

Russia to Pay Off Soviet-era Debt to Bosnia-Herzegovina Within 45 Days

1 day ago

A Russian Man Wore Green Face Paint to Red Square in Support of Alexei Navalny. So the Cops Arrested Him.

1 day ago

Ukraine Says It's Drawn Up the Paperwork to Ban Russia's Eurovision Contestant

1 day ago

Putin Posthumously Honors Russian Journalists Killed in 1991 Yugoslav Wars

1 day ago

Court Revokes License of One of Russia's Best Private Universities

1 day ago

Arkhangelsk Rolls Out Hardwood Walkways Over Muddy Snow Ahead of Putin Visit

Wed. Mar. 22

More events
Karenin Theater
Moonlight Cinema
Purcell: Ode to St. Cecilia Concert
Guitar Virtuosos Festival Concert
Pavel Kiselyov: New Message Exhibition
Split Cinema

1 day ago

Russia to Pay Off Soviet-era Debt to Bosnia-Herzegovina Within 45 Days

1 day ago

A Russian Man Wore Green Face Paint to Red Square in Support of Alexei Navalny. So the Cops Arrested Him.

1 day ago

Ukraine Says It's Drawn Up the Paperwork to Ban Russia's Eurovision Contestant

1 day ago

Putin Posthumously Honors Russian Journalists Killed in 1991 Yugoslav Wars

1 day ago

Court Revokes License of One of Russia's Best Private Universities

1 day ago

Arkhangelsk Rolls Out Hardwood Walkways Over Muddy Snow Ahead of Putin Visit

13 hours ago

Putin Ally Looks to Take Over Aircraft Industry

14 hours ago

British Taxi Service Goes Head to Head With Uber in Russia

15 hours ago

Russian Shoe Sales Plummet Amid Economic Crisis

Resilience and Heart on Show as Irish Film Festival Turns 10

2 days ago
From Ireland's version of 'Fight Club' to a musical set in 1980s Dublin, Moscow is spoiled for choice this year as the annual ...

Polish Lawyers Clash With Border Police Over Chechen Refugees

4 days ago
A group of lawyers from Warsaw traveled to the Belarusian ...

Resilience and Heart on Show as Irish Film Festival Turns 10

2 days ago
From Ireland's version of 'Fight Club' to a musical set in 1980s Dublin, Moscow is spoiled for choice ...
From our partners
All benefits of Otkritie Bank’s “Aeroflot” card
On 17-20 April 2017 Moscow will host the main industry event
An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers
The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy

Exhibition

Moscow Thaw: 1953-1968

Museum of Moscow
to Mar. 31

Taw-era art, science, cinema, literature, music and social life. Read more

Read more

4 days ago

4 days ago

Polish Lawyers Clash With Border Police Over Chechen Refugees

A group of lawyers from Warsaw traveled to the Belarusian border on Friday in a bid ...

4 days ago

4 days ago

Russia’s Defense Budget — Down, But Not Out

Reports that Russia will cut 25 percent of its 2017 defense budget give the impression that ...

Most Read

Proliv: Over the Channel... to Odessa

How a Bank’s Collapse Sparked Russia’s Least Likely Street Protests

Between Russia and Japan: Life on the Kuril Islands

A Tribute to the Creator of Russia’s Iconic Off-Road Lada
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+