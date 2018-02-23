Second Russian Olympian Tests Positive for Doping at Pyeongchang

Nadezhda Sergeyeva (L) is the second Russian athlete to test positive for doping in PyeongChang

The Russian Olympic team was barred last December from the Pyeongchang Games following allegations of a state-run doping program, but 168 clean athletes were cleared to participate under a neutral flag.

A member of Russia’s bobsled team has reportedly tested positive for a banned substance at the Winter Olympic Games in South Korea.

Nadezhda Sergeyeva tested positive for a performance enhancing drug on Feb. 18, according to a statement released by the Russian Bobsled Federation.

“Her previous test was negative on Feb. 13 and the team’s medical staff did not prescribe the drug,” the statement reads.

“She confirms she took no such medication and the team confirms she was not issued any medication,” the federation's president Alexander Zubkov was cited as saying by the Associated Press (AP).

Sergeyeva and her teammate placed 12th in a race prior to the testing procedure.

The revelation comes just one day after Russian curler Alexander Krushelnitsky was stripped of his bronze medal after testing positive for meldonium.

The International Olympic Committee’s executive board is set to rule on Saturday on whether Russia will be reinstated for Sunday’s closing ceremony, the AP reports.