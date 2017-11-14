Second Phase of 2018 World Cup Ticket Sales to Launch Nov. 16

The second batch of tickets for the 2018 World Cup will go on sale on Nov. 16, FIFA announced in a statement on Tuesday.
Tickets will be available for purchase from 12 p.m., Moscow time until the Phase 2 window closes on November 28.
A total of 622,117 tickets have already been allocated as part of Phase 1 sales, which concluded on October 12. These included the sales of all Category 4 tickets, which are reserved for Russian residents and have the lowest price.
Around 3,496,204 tickets were originally requested during Phase 1 sales and since some matches were heavily in-demand, the allocation of tickets ultimately occurred through a random selection draw.
The majority of ticket applications came from Russia. Based on a random selection draw, Russian fans received 57 percent of the Phase 1 tickets while foreign fans got 43 percent.
The majority of foreign demand came from the United States, China, Brazil, Israel, England, Finland, Mexico and France.
Russia will host the 2018 World Cup from June 14 to July 15. The final three qualification places for the tournament will be determined this week.