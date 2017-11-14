Second Phase of 2018 World Cup Ticket Sales to Launch Nov. 16

The second batch of tickets for the 2018 World Cup will go on sale on Nov. 16, FIFA announced in a statement on Tuesday.



Tickets will be available for purchase from 12 p.m., Moscow time until the Phase 2 window closes on November 28.

A total of 622,117 tickets have already been allocated as part of Phase 1 sales, which concluded on October 12. These included the sales of all Category 4 tickets, which are reserved for Russian residents and have the lowest price.

Around 3,496,204 tickets were originally requested during Phase 1 sales and since some matches were heavily in-demand, the allocation of tickets ultimately occurred through a random selection draw.