Second FSB Agent Arrested for Treason Revealed as Notorious Hacker

Russian Airlines Allow Middle-Eastern Passengers to Fly to U.S. Despite Ban
3 hours ago
Russian airlines are not stopping foreign nationals affected by a U.S. travel ban on some Middle Eastern countries from boarding flights bound for the United States, pending advice from the country's aviation authorities.
2 days ago
Russian Prosecutor General Rejects Presidential Human Rights Council's Proposal to Soften Law on ‘Foreign Agents’
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Moscow TV Round-Up: Peter the Great, Emelyan Pugachyov, Winston Churchill and a Groundhog and a Groundhog and a Groundhog
This week on Russian TV it's Peter the Great, the Decembrists, Emelyan Pugachyov and Winston Churchill - and Bill Murray interrupting things with a round-the-clock ...
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Wassily Kandinsky’s Bagatelles
Rare exhibit of Kandinsky’s paintings on glass, watercolors and drawings from 1915 to the 1920s. Read more
Russian Winter – the View From Outer Space
British director Katie Mitchell’s renowned exhibit Five Truths, originally created by the London National Theatre and 59 Productions for London’s Victoria and Albert Museum. It consists of ten video monitors, on which videos of Ophelia's scene of madness from Shakespeare's Hamlet are projected. All the scenes are performed by Michelle Terry in the style of five major theater directors of the 20th century: Konstantin Stanislavsky, Antonin Artaud, Bertolt Brecht, Jerzy Grotowski and Peter Brook. Read more