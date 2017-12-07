News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
27 minutes ago Why Was a Russian Ambulance Helping an Injured Man in Stockholm?
2 hours ago Syria '100% Free of Islamic State' — Russia's Defense Ministry
2 hours ago Artificial Intelligence Robot 'Alisa' Nominated for Russian President
Meanwhile…
Why Was a Russian Ambulance Helping an Injured Man in Stockholm?
News
Syria '100% Free of Islamic State' — Russia's Defense Ministry
Meanwhile…
Artificial Intelligence Robot 'Alisa' Nominated for Russian President
News
Russia Will Support Its 'Neutral' Athletes At Winter Olympics, Says Mutko
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Moscow Gets 40 Ice Sculptures Celebrating World Cup Nations

Dec 7, 2017 — 09:46
— Update: 09:45

Moscow Gets 40 Ice Sculptures Celebrating World Cup Nations

Dec 7, 2017 — 09:46
— Update: 09:45
Moskva News Agency

More than 40 ice sculptures will be erected in Moscow to celebrate countries that qualified for the 2018 World Cup in Russia next summer, City Hall announced on Wednesday.

The sculptures will feature symbols from the participating countries, including ice replicas of their architectural gems, football stars and literary characters. They will reportedly include England’s Sherlock Holmes, Germany’s Baron Munchausen and Sweden’s Karlsson.

Together, up to 2,000 tons of ice from Lake Baikal and lakes near Yekaterinburg and Arkhangelsk will be used to make the World Cup statues.

The sculptures will be put up in Moscow’s Park Pobedy as part of the Ledovaya Moskva festival, that takes place from Dec. 29 to Jan. 8. They will be split into eight compositions that correspond to the eight groups that will play in the first round of the international tournament.

Related
News
Former St. Petersburg Official Embroiled in World Cup Corruption Scheme
News
Students Won’t Be Evicted During World Cup, Russian Officials Say
News
Second Phase of 2018 World Cup Ticket Sales to Launch Nov. 16
News
Russia Is the Worst Ranked Squad at Its Own World Cup
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+