Moscow Gets 40 Ice Sculptures Celebrating World Cup Nations

More than 40 ice sculptures will be erected in Moscow to celebrate countries that qualified for the 2018 World Cup in Russia next summer, City Hall announced on Wednesday.

The sculptures will feature symbols from the participating countries, including ice replicas of their architectural gems, football stars and literary characters. They will reportedly include England’s Sherlock Holmes, Germany’s Baron Munchausen and Sweden’s Karlsson.

Together, up to 2,000 tons of ice from Lake Baikal and lakes near Yekaterinburg and Arkhangelsk will be used to make the World Cup statues.

The sculptures will be put up in Moscow’s Park Pobedy as part of the Ledovaya Moskva festival, that takes place from Dec. 29 to Jan. 8. They will be split into eight compositions that correspond to the eight groups that will play in the first round of the international tournament.