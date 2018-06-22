News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
News
June 22 2018 - 15:06

Scorned Football Coach Becomes Man of the Hour

Anton Vaganov / Reuters

Following two resounding victories from Russia’s national team in the World Cup’s opening round, overwhelming optimism has replaced initial skepticism.

On the back of a seven-game winless streak, Russia entered the tournament as the lowest ranked side, in 70th place. Sports commentators, fans and media (including this publication) massively downplayed the team’s chances. 

The team’s head coach, Stanislav Cherchesov, bore the brunt of the criticism.

Read More
Russia's Football Team Gets New Manager

Pundits pointed to the manager’s record: His only success as coach was winning Poland’s Premier League with Legia Warsaw in 2016.

“His ego is bigger than the bridge to Crimea, his football is empty and boring,” Yury Dud, a popular blogger and editor of the Sports.ru site, wrote on the eve of the tournament.

He went on to describe the Russian team as “abysmal” and “very weak.”

Now, after trouncing Saudi Arabia 5-0 and and convincingly beating Egypt 3-1, Russia has officially qualified for the knockout stages of the tournament for the first time in over 30 years.The country last recorded victories in the two first games of the World Cup in 1966, when it was still the Soviet Union. 

Read More
The Rise and Fall of a Soviet Football Star

After nationwide celebrations following Tuesday’s game against Egypt, Cherchesov's familiar moustachioed features were spray-painted on a city intersection. Local artist Artyom Burzh, who started the painting after watching the match, said "we just has to do it." 

Russian social media users, meanwhile, took to the internet en masse to express their newfound belief in the national team and its coach.

A social media flashmob under the hashtag #pereobuvayemsa, meaning “now we’re changing our shoes,” — a play on a Russian idiom meaning to change one’s opinion quickly — was launched by Dud on Tuesday and has already attracted thousands of adherents.

“You didn’t believe in Stas [Cherchesov]? Dud has already changed his shoes. Now it’s your turn,” Sports.ru wrote in an Instagram post launching the flashmob. At Russia’s first training session after the game against Egypt, Cherchesov was met with applause by members of the Russian media, some of whom have already crowned him “the best Russian coach.”

Read More
The Irish Rover: Building Moscow's Gaelic Football Team

We didn’t doubt our abilities,” Cherchesov was cited as saying by the Sport-Express newspaper.

“The team will continue to work and make the fans happy. Everything is happening as it should be,” he said.

Russia will play against Uruguay on June 25 in its last game in the group stage of the competition. Depending on the result, the team will face Spain, Portugal or Iran in the next round.

What the World Cup Could Do for Russia's Self-Esteem (Op-ed)
Opinion
May 28 2018
What the World Cup Could Do for Russia's Self-Esteem (Op-ed)
Will Smith and Nicky Jam to Sing Official 2018 World Cup Song
News
May 23 2018
Will Smith and Nicky Jam to Sing Official 2018 World Cup Song
School's Not Out: Students at Elite Russian University Take On the World Cup
News
May 24 2018
School's Not Out: Students at Elite Russian University Take On the World Cup

Latest news

Russia Nosedives in Global Reputation Ranking
News
June 22 2018
Russia Nosedives in Global Reputation Ranking
Ahead of Rumored Trump-Putin Summit, Flurry of U.S. Officials Visit Russia
News
June 22 2018
Ahead of Rumored Trump-Putin Summit, Flurry of U.S. Officials Visit Russia
Russia Cuts Back HIV Adoption Ban
News
June 22 2018
Russia Cuts Back HIV Adoption Ban

Most read

News

Taxi Runs Into Crowd in Central Moscow

News

Russia Warns of ‘Tough Response’ to New U.S. Military Space Force

News

Foreign World Cup Fans Jailed in Russia

News

Burger King Pulls Ad Suggesting Women Bear Babies of World Cup Stars

News

As U.S. Withdraws, Russia Seeks UN Human Rights Council Seat

Sign up for our weekly newsletter