News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
5 hours ago Russia's Defense Ministry Brings Out Puppies to Celebrate Year of the Dog
6 hours ago India to Pay $197 Mln for Russian-Made Precision Bombs
8 hours ago Russian Scientist Predicts 10 Years of Cold for Country's South
News
Putin Says KGB Past Prepared Him for Presidency
News
Russia Warns Against Foreign Meddling in Iran After Trump Tweet
News
A Trip Around Russia on New Year's Eve
News
Russia Shrinks Armed Forces to 1.9 Mln People
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Russian Scientist Predicts 10 Years of Cold for Country's South

Jan 2, 2018 — 13:47
— Update: 13:50

Russian Scientist Predicts 10 Years of Cold for Country's South

Jan 2, 2018 — 13:47
— Update: 13:50

Southern Russia is in for a ten-year cold spell starting this year, the Russian Academy of Sciences warns.

Last year brought freak storms in early summer and unusually early snowfall in some parts of the country followed by an exceptionally warm winter in other places.

Russia's meteorological center has named last year the hottest in recorded history citing increasingly warm winters. But Russia’s south is about to experience an opposite trend, one scientist has warned.

See also: Siberians Mock Muscovites for Panic Over Record Freezing Temperatures

"The climate is cyclical, and a 10-year cold period is awaiting the south of Russia starting in 2018," Gennady Matishov, chairman of the Academy's southern science center, told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency on Tuesday.

Matishov pointed to freezing temperatures in the Caspian and Azov seas, longer periods of ice covering estuaries of the River Don, and unusually cool springs. The change in weather is already affecting fruit harvests, he said.

Related
Meanwhile…
Russian Weather is Finally Back to What it Does Best: Snow
News
Prosecutors Blame Weather Forecasters for Deadly Moscow Storm
City
Stormy Weather, Russian Style
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2018. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+