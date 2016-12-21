Sberbank to Close Half of Branches Over 5 Years

Moscow Student Varvara Karaulova Jailed for 4.5 Years for Islamic State Ties
1 hour ago
Russian student Varvara Karaulova has been found guilty of attempting to join the Islamic State.
Twelve-meter long site-specific installation by this Chinese artist offers people to experience the effect of being inside their own body. Read more
Looking Back on the Life of Soviet Leader Leonid Brezhnev
Thu. Dec. 22More events
All About Bulgakov
This biographical exhibit about the author of The Master and Margarita is actually a temporary Mikhail Bulgakov museum for it features over 700 items from Moscow and St. Petersburg archives and museums. Read more