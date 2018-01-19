News
Saved by the Dance: Half-Naked Videos Swamp Russian Social Media

Jan 19, 2018 — 19:20
— Update: 19:22

Russia has been consumed by half-naked dancing videos set to the club-hit “Satisfaction” after a scandalous video was released earlier this week.

The new fad began after an investigation into a video of Ulyanovsk flight school cadets dancing in their underwear and flight caps to the song. Aviation authorities called it an “immoral episode” and have threatened the students with expulsion.

Across Russia, officials and fellow students have come to the cadets’ defense by posting their own videos. Here are some of the best.

Builders were some of the first to loosen their hips in support of the Ulyanovsk boys.

Then the Emergency Situations Ministry broke into an emergency dance.

In a show of collegial support, a group of Ulyanovsk flight school nurses danced for their brothers in arms.

Not to be outdone, students of an agricultural school planted their feet firmly in this version.

