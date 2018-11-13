Sanctions Still an Option Against Nord Stream 2, U.S. Envoy Warns

The United States could yet impose new sanctions to try to block construction of the Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline across the Baltic Sea to the European Union, the U.S. ambassador to the EU said on Tuesday.

Asked if Donald Trump could take further measures to thwart a project which the president has said would leave EU countries even more beholden to Moscow for their energy, Gordon Sondland said: "We have not deployed the full set of tools yet that could significantly undermine if not outright stop the project."

Addressing an audience at the European Policy Center think-tank in Brussels, Sondland added: "We're hoping that the opposition to the project works organically, because the EU and its member countries agree that dependence on Russian energy is not a good long-term geopolitical decision.

"If that philosophy is not adopted and Nord Stream continues, then the president has many, many other tools at his disposal — I'm not going to go through the litany to try and curb and stop the project."