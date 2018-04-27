Russian World Cup Stadium Finished Day Before First Test Match

The Russian city of Samara’s World Cup stadium has received the green light to start hosting football matches one day before its first test match.

Samara Arena, which has struggled with delays and cost overruns, has received permission to host matches, the Sports Ministry press office announced Friday. Its first test match will take place Saturday.

During this summer’s FIFA World Cup, the stadium will host group stage matches between Costa Rica and Serbia, Denmark and Australia, Uruguay and Russia, Senegal and Colombia, as well as one round of 16 and one quarterfinal match.

