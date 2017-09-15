Russia's ‘Your Ex-Girlfriend’ Telegram Channel Skyrockets to $95,000 Sale

Russia’s most popular Telegram channel has quadrupled in value after being sold for more than $20,000 two weeks ago.



The "Your Ex-Girlfriend" channel features posts from a fictional character who writes one-line missives to her ex-boyfriend. Her posts give readers the impression she regrets breaking up with him: “I passed by your house this morning.” “I dreamt of you today.” “Did you call me from an unknown number?” and “Why am I writing this?”

Yury Korb, a pseudonym for an entrepreneur who does not want to be identified, bought the Your Ex-Girlfriend channel from its founder, stand-up comedian Artur Chaparyan, in late August. Chaparyan cashed in 1.2 million rubles ($20,500) from the sale, just two months after launching it.