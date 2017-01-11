Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
4 hours ago Russian Propaganda Outlets Declared 'Important for Country's Defense'
5 hours ago Canadian New Foreign Minister Is Under Russian Sanctions – Report
7 hours ago Third of Russians Are Victims of Cyber-Crime — Poll
Meanwhile…
Russian Governor Treats Thousands of Special-Needs Kids to Free Holiday Chocolates. Some With Maggots.
Meanwhile…
Russian Man Caught Stealing 3-Million-Ruble Park Statue for His Girlfriend
Meanwhile…
Patriarch Kirill's New Posterchild Has a Suspiciously High-Ranking Daddy
Meanwhile…
Moscow Official Says Russia Has the Best Television in the World
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
4 hours ago Russian Propaganda Outlets Declared 'Important for Country's Defense'
5 hours ago Canadian New Foreign Minister Is Under Russian Sanctions – Report
7 hours ago Third of Russians Are Victims of Cyber-Crime — Poll

Russia’s Yaroslavl Region Bans Abortion for One Day 'In Memory of Bethlehem Babies'

Jan 11, 2017 — 14:10
— Update: 18:31

Russia’s Yaroslavl Region Bans Abortion for One Day 'In Memory of Bethlehem Babies'

Jan 11, 2017 — 14:10
— Update: 18:31
Piero di Cosimo / Wikicommons

Russia’s Yaroslavl region has banned all abortions from taking place on Jan. 11 in an effort to honor babies killed by King Herod, Russian news reports said Wednesday.

The initiative was advocated by the Russian Orthodox Church which hoped to honor the memory of “Bethlehem babies assassinated by the Herod the King, who wished to kill the newborn Infant God,” a church spokesperson told the Interfax news agency.

All state-run medical institutions have been prohibited from terminating pregnancies on Jan. 11 and have been encouraged to hold events devoted to “protecting the value of motherhood,” the Church said. Private clinics have been urged to take part in the ban.

In comments to the Medizona legal news outlet, local official Yelena Vinogradova denied that the ban had been imposed on local clinics.

“We can't force medical facilities to stop [terminating pregnancies]. We asked them to take part in the event, and they supported it,” she said. “[Some doctors] just don't do abortions. It's against their religious beliefs.”

Medical lawyer Anna Kryukova told Mediazona that refusing to provide a medical service, as outlined in the compulsory state medical insurance that every Russian is entitled to, was a violation of the law. “Patients must remember that they have the right for medical treatment, and refusals should be reported,” she said. “If doctors believe [in God,] and their belief is so strong that they can't perform certain procedures, they should look for a different job.”

Russia reopened its own abortion debate in Sept. 2016 when the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, endorsed an anti-abortion petition. The document, drafted by the religious groups “For Life” and “Orthodox Volunteers,” had been approved by a patriarchal commission on family, motherhood, and children, the church said in a statement.

Russia's abortion debate is back: Read more on the Patriarch's attempt to ban abortion in 2016.

This wasn’t the first time Russia's most powerful cleric called on the government to end its support of abortions (90 percent of which are state-funded in Russia). Patriarch Kirill addressed the government with similar pleas in 2015.

While the Kremlin generally supports the social conservatism propagated by the church, officials have largely ignored its calls to reduce access to abortion.

Related
Moscow
Russian Bank Releases Perhaps the Creepiest Christmas Ad of All Time
Russia
Religious Groups Push for Russian Schools to Teach ‘Family Values’

Golden Skepticism

3 hours ago

In what has become a growing trend, the dossier has provoked reactions from commentators typically critical of Moscow that largely converge with responses from pro-Kremlin pundits.

4 hours ago

Russian Propaganda Outlets Declared 'Important for Country's Defense'

5 hours ago

Canadian New Foreign Minister Is Under Russian Sanctions – Report

7 hours ago

Third of Russians Are Victims of Cyber-Crime — Poll

7 hours ago

U.S. Sanctions Against Russian Energy Could 'Threaten Global Economy,' Says Kremlin

9 hours ago

19 Countries Call for Ban on Russia From International Sports

23 hours ago

Russian Governor Treats Thousands of Special-Needs Kids to Free Holiday Chocolates. Some With Maggots.

4 hours ago

Russian Propaganda Outlets Declared 'Important for Country's Defense'

5 hours ago

Canadian New Foreign Minister Is Under Russian Sanctions – Report

7 hours ago

Third of Russians Are Victims of Cyber-Crime — Poll

4 hours ago

Russian Propaganda Outlets Declared 'Important for Country's Defense'

5 hours ago

Canadian New Foreign Minister Is Under Russian Sanctions – Report

7 hours ago

Third of Russians Are Victims of Cyber-Crime — Poll

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Hacked Off: The Cyber Scandal Will Undermine Trump's Russian Reset

Both the president-elect and the Kremlin want the hacking issue to die. It won't.

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Hacked Off: The Cyber Scandal Will Undermine Trump's Russian Reset

Both the president-elect and the Kremlin want the hacking issue to die. It won't.

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Hacked Off: The Cyber Scandal Will Undermine Trump's Russian Reset

Both the president-elect and the Kremlin want the hacking issue to die. It won't.

Exhibition

Christos Bokoros. The Bare Essentials

Moscow Museum of Modern Art / Gogolevsky
to Jan. 29

Greek artist Christos Bokoros determines his new series of metaphysical paintings on wood as “a query on the rediscovery of measure, so that we can stand upright released from the superfluous, and face the choice of what is essential in our daily life.” Read more

Read more

4 hours ago

Russian Propaganda Outlets Declared 'Important for Country's Defense'

5 hours ago

Canadian New Foreign Minister Is Under Russian Sanctions – Report

7 hours ago

Third of Russians Are Victims of Cyber-Crime — Poll

10 hours ago
By Maxim Trudolyubov
Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov

No Beacon On the Hill: Trump's Win in the Mirror of the Soviet Collapse

By Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov
10 hours ago

Russia’s rulers are of course convinced that smart intelligence work did play a major role in the collapse of the Soviet Union. And, of course, thoughts of a payback did enter their minds more than once.

Print edition — will be in -1 days

January 12

Kremlin Museums; Yoga on Trial; Chechen Cinema; Hacking Scandal

5 hours ago

Bill Decriminalizing Domestic Violence Passes First Reading in Russian Parliament

5 hours ago

A bill decriminalizing domestic violence has passed its first reading in Russia's State Duma. Some 368 lawmakers voted in favor of the law, with just one deputy voting against the plans.

5 hours ago

Bill Decriminalizing Domestic Violence Passes First Reading in Russian Parliament

5 hours ago

A bill decriminalizing domestic violence has passed its first reading in Russia's State Duma. Some 368 lawmakers voted in favor of the law, with just one deputy voting against the plans.

5 hours ago

Bill Decriminalizing Domestic Violence Passes First Reading in Russian Parliament

5 hours ago

A bill decriminalizing domestic violence has passed its first reading in Russia's State Duma. Some 368 lawmakers voted in favor of the law, with just one deputy voting against the plans.

Moscow Cyclists Brave Minus 25 Degree Freeze For City Bike Marathon

2 days, 10 hours ago
Moscow's bicycle lovers took to the streets for the capital's annual winter cycle marathon this weekend, despite freezing temperatures of minus 28 degrees Celsius. The ...

7 hours ago

U.S. Sanctions Against Russian Energy Could 'Threaten Global Economy,' Says Kremlin

9 hours ago

19 Countries Call for Ban on Russia From International Sports

23 hours ago

Russian Governor Treats Thousands of Special-Needs Kids to Free Holiday Chocolates. Some With Maggots.

12 hours ago

Trump Backed by Kremlin for 'Years,' Claims Unverified Dossier

An unverified dossier accusing Russia of gathering sexually explicit material to blackmail U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has been published online by American news site Buzzfeed.

see more

12 hours ago

Trump Backed by Kremlin for 'Years,' Claims Unverified Dossier

An unverified dossier accusing Russia of gathering sexually explicit material to blackmail U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has been published online by American news site Buzzfeed.

23 hours ago

Don’t Say It

They say “sex sells,” but don't go peddling it near dinner tables in Russia, where families in an ostensibly conservative society say the ...

12 hours ago

Trump Backed by Kremlin for 'Years,' Claims Unverified Dossier

An unverified dossier accusing Russia of gathering sexually explicit material to blackmail U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has been published online by American news site Buzzfeed.

New issue — will be in -1 days

January 12

Kremlin Museums; Yoga on Trial; Chechen Cinema; Hacking Scandal
1 week ago
By Boris Grozovsky
Boris Grozovsky
By Boris Grozovsky

Russia, the Inequality Champion (Op-ed)

By Boris Grozovsky
Boris Grozovsky
By Boris Grozovsky
1 week ago

Nowhere else in the developed world are incomes so unevenly skewed in favour of the richest, says Boris Grozovsky

1 day ago

Russian Man Caught Stealing 3-Million-Ruble Park Statue for His Girlfriend

1 day ago

Patriarch Kirill's New Posterchild Has a Suspiciously High-Ranking Daddy

1 day ago

Russian Embassy Accuses UK of Waging ‘Anti-Russian Witch Hunt’

1 day ago

Russia’s Economic Woes to Delay Delivery of Ballistic Missile Launchers

1 day ago

Russian Officials Deny Existence of Cyber Warfare Corps

1 day ago

Sex, Suicide and Death Named Russia’s Top Taboos

Wed. Jan. 11

More events
London Show Theater
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Cinema
Boris Godunov Theater
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
The Black Monk Theater
The False Secrets Cinema

1 day ago

Russian Man Caught Stealing 3-Million-Ruble Park Statue for His Girlfriend

1 day ago

Patriarch Kirill's New Posterchild Has a Suspiciously High-Ranking Daddy

1 day ago

Russian Embassy Accuses UK of Waging ‘Anti-Russian Witch Hunt’

1 day ago

Russia’s Economic Woes to Delay Delivery of Ballistic Missile Launchers

1 day ago

Russian Officials Deny Existence of Cyber Warfare Corps

1 day ago

Sex, Suicide and Death Named Russia’s Top Taboos

7 hours ago

U.S. Sanctions Against Russian Energy Could 'Threaten Global Economy,' Says Kremlin

9 hours ago

19 Countries Call for Ban on Russia From International Sports

23 hours ago

Russian Governor Treats Thousands of Special-Needs Kids to Free Holiday Chocolates. Some With Maggots.

Don’t Say It

23 hours ago
They say “sex sells,” but don't go peddling it near dinner tables in Russia, where families in an ostensibly conservative society say the ...

Belarus, Europe’s Hermit, May Be Opening Up: Here's What You Can Do There

1 day ago
"Europe's last dictatorship" is offering 5 days visa-free tourism. Sandwiched ...

Don’t Say It

23 hours ago
They say “sex sells,” but don't go peddling it near dinner tables in Russia, where families in an ...
From our partners

Exhibition

Roma Aeterna. Masterpieces of the Vatican Pinacotheca

Raphael, Caravaggio, Bellini from Vatican

Tretyakov Gallery
to Feb. 19

This rare exhibit from the Vatican Museums includes works by Raphael, Caravaggio, Giovanni Bellini, Guercino, Pietro Perugino, Guido Reni, Nicolas Poussin. Read more

Read more

1 day ago

1 day ago

Belarus, Europe’s Hermit, May Be Opening Up: Here's What You Can Do There

"Europe's last dictatorship" is offering 5 days visa-free tourism. Sandwiched between the EU and Russia, this ...

2 days ago

2 days ago

How Kremlin Media Covers the Hacking Scandal

The Russian state media is dismissing accusations of Moscow's meddling in the U.S. presidential election. With ...

Most Read

Hacked Off: The Cyber Scandal Will Undermine Trump's Russian Reset

Golden Skepticism

Bill Decriminalizing Domestic Violence Passes First Reading in Russian Parliament

No Beacon On the Hill: Trump's Win in the Mirror of the Soviet Collapse
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+