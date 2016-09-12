Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
3 seconds ago Russia's Wheelchair Dancers Stripped of Medals
1 hour ago Donetsk Separatists Accuse Kiev of Using Teenage Saboteurs
1 hour ago Independent Journalist Attacked in Beslan Suffered a Brain Injury
Russia
Independent Journalist Attacked in Beslan Suffered a Brain Injury
Russia
Exiled Oligarch Khodorkovsky Starts Search for Putin Replacement
Opinion
Government Struggles to Control Regions' Spiraling Debt Problem
Russia
Call of the Wild: Putin and Medvedev Bond in the Great Outdoors

Russia's Wheelchair Dancers Stripped of Medals

Sep. 12 2016 — 17:57
— Update: 17:58

Russia's Wheelchair Dancers Stripped of Medals

Sep. 12 2016 — 17:57
— Update: 17:58

Russian participants at the wheelchair dancing World Cup have been stripped of their medals by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC).

Dancers from 11 countries gathered for the competition in St. Petersburg last weekend.

The Russian dancers were initially given their medals at the end of the first day's events, but a last-minute message from the IPC ordered that the Russian team be excluded from the results, Russia's Paralympic Committee announced Monday.

Competitive wheelchair dancing falls under the remit of the IPC, who ruled to suspend the Russian Paralympic Committee earlier this summer due to reports of widespread, state-backed doping. The decision means that no Russian athlete can compete in an IPC event, including this summer's Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

A number of Russian athletes were awarded with special prizes, but all will lose the points which could have seen them qualify for the wheelchair dance World Championships.

“We would like to emphasize that most of the foreign athletes did not wear their medals out of respect for Russian athletes,” a statement from Russia's Paralympic Committee said.



Related
World
2 Belarusian Officials Expelled From Paralympics for Russian Flag Protest
World
Russian Official Slams 'Fascist' Paralympic Sporting Body
World
Over 100 Russian Paralympic Athletes Appeal Doping Ban
Russia
Russia to Hold Paralympic Games for Banned Athletes
Russian Election Watch 2016: Noteworthy Candidates

4 hours ago

The last time Russia held a parliamentary election, in 2011, the capital erupted in mass protests. The authorities responded by cracking down on dissent at home, and embarking on full-blown confrontation abroad. On Sept. 18, ...

1 hour ago

Donetsk Separatists Accuse Kiev of Using Teenage Saboteurs

1 hour ago

Independent Journalist Attacked in Beslan Suffered a Brain Injury

2 hours ago

Exiled Oligarch Khodorkovsky Starts Search for Putin Replacement

5 hours ago

Opposition Enters Belarusian Parliament for First Time in 20 Years

6 hours ago

Riot Police Search Russia's Central Bank

7 hours ago

Police Find $123M Cash in Home of Russian Anti-Corruption Offical

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants: Creative Cocktails at Schrödinger’s Cat

Head down a dark staircase, hunt for a doorbell hidden behind a painting and try to act casual as a section of the exposed brick ...

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants: Creative Cocktails at Schrödinger’s Cat

Head down a dark staircase, hunt for a doorbell hidden behind a painting and try to act casual as a section of the exposed brick ...

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants: Creative Cocktails at Schrödinger’s Cat

Head down a dark staircase, hunt for a doorbell hidden behind a painting and try to act casual as a section of the exposed brick ...

coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places  to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

1 hour ago

Donetsk Separatists Accuse Kiev of Using Teenage Saboteurs

1 hour ago

Independent Journalist Attacked in Beslan Suffered a Brain Injury

2 hours ago

Exiled Oligarch Khodorkovsky Starts Search for Putin Replacement

1 hour ago

Donetsk Separatists Accuse Kiev of Using Teenage Saboteurs

1 hour ago

Independent Journalist Attacked in Beslan Suffered a Brain Injury

2 hours ago

Exiled Oligarch Khodorkovsky Starts Search for Putin Replacement
6 hours ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
Will New U.S.-Russia Deal on Syria Prove a Game Changer?
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
6 hours ago

The new U.S.-Russia deal on the Syrian ceasefire could be a game changer in international efforts to end the bloody war in Syria. Or the deal, the product of marathon talks since mid-June between U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei ...

Print edition — 4 days ago

September 08

Moscow's big day; Pokemon in jail; No painkillers, we're Russian

6 hours ago

Teeter's TV Take-Out: Amphibian Man, Ballad of the Hussars and More Moscow TV and Film

6 hours ago

Now that you’ve sobered up after the City Day festivities, Moscow television will liven things up again Monday through Friday with a Box Office Smash Week, featuring underwater derring-do, opium-chasing pirates, the country’s favorite cross-dressing Hussar and much more that Russia’s popcorn-eaters couldn’t and can’t resist. Here’s what to tune ...

6 hours ago

Teeter's TV Take-Out: Amphibian Man, Ballad of the Hussars and More Moscow TV and Film

6 hours ago

Now that you’ve sobered up after the City Day festivities, Moscow television will liven things up again Monday through Friday with a Box Office Smash Week, featuring underwater derring-do, opium-chasing pirates, the country’s favorite cross-dressing Hussar and much more that Russia’s popcorn-eaters couldn’t and can’t resist. Here’s what to tune in when.

6 hours ago

Teeter's TV Take-Out: Amphibian Man, Ballad of the Hussars and More Moscow TV and Film

6 hours ago

Now that you’ve sobered up after the City Day festivities, Moscow television will liven things up again Monday through Friday with a Box Office Smash Week, featuring underwater derring-do, opium-chasing pirates, the country’s favorite cross-dressing Hussar and much more that Russia’s popcorn-eaters couldn’t and can’t resist. Here’s what to tune in when.

2 days ago

Welcome to the New Moscow, Where Streets Are Paved With Holes

The dust will have barely settled when Moscow celebrates the annual City Day on Sept. 10. City Hall has promised more than 200 free excursions around the city, most of them on foot. Only a few weeks ago, such a tour would have been the stuff of nightmares. At the height of the summer, the capital’s center was, for the second year in a row, a huge building site. More ...

see more

2 days ago

Welcome to the New Moscow, Where Streets Are Paved With Holes

The dust will have barely settled when Moscow celebrates the annual City Day on Sept. 10. City Hall has promised more than 200 free excursions around the city, most of ...

3 days ago

Full Steam Ahead: Moscow Unveils New Overground Metro

A cloud of dust engulfs migrant laborers as they cut slabs of concrete. The dull roar of their saws is interrupted only by ...

2 days ago

Welcome to the New Moscow, Where Streets Are Paved With Holes

The dust will have barely settled when Moscow celebrates the annual City Day on Sept. 10. City Hall has promised more than 200 free excursions around the city, most of them on foot. Only a few weeks ago, such a tour would have been the stuff of nightmares. At the height of the summer, the capital’s ...

New issue — 4 days ago

September 08

Moscow's big day; Pokemon in jail; No painkillers, we're Russian
Call of the Wild: Putin and Medvedev Bond in the Great Outdoors
2 hours ago
Forgot awkward office outings: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister grabbed the chance to enjoy some real bonding time far from the Kremlin's stuffy ...

5 hours ago

Opposition Enters Belarusian Parliament for First Time in 20 Years

6 hours ago

Riot Police Search Russia's Central Bank

7 hours ago

Police Find $123M Cash in Home of Russian Anti-Corruption Offical

3 days ago

3 days ago

Full Steam Ahead: Moscow Unveils New Overground Metro

A cloud of dust engulfs migrant laborers as they cut slabs of concrete. The dull roar of their saws is interrupted only by fits of coughing and the occasional obscenity. ...

3 days ago

Theater Project Brings Russian Productions to a Global Audience
Love Russian theater but live overseas? Stage Russia is out to bring the Russian soul to a global audience through screenings of classic and contemporary Russian productions in cinemas across the U.S, U.K and Ireland.

3 days ago

Theater Project Brings Russian Productions to a Global Audience
Love Russian theater but live overseas? Stage Russia is out to bring the Russian soul to a global audience through screenings of classic and contemporary Russian productions in cinemas across the U.S, U.K and Ireland.

2 days ago

Russian Political Party Stands By Transgender Voting Precinct Worker
The Just Russia political party says it will not try to remove Yekaterina Messorosh from a local voting ...

2 days ago

Russia's New Children's Rights Official Thinks Your Uterus Can ‘Remember’ Past Partners
Anna Kuznetsova, Russia’s newly appointed children’s rights ombudsman, believes in Telegony — the theory that children can inherit ...

2 days ago

Russian Political Party Stands By Transgender Voting Precinct Worker
The Just Russia political party says it will not try to remove Yekaterina Messorosh from a local voting ...

2 days ago

Russia's New Children's Rights Official Thinks Your Uterus Can ‘Remember’ Past Partners
Anna Kuznetsova, Russia’s newly appointed children’s rights ombudsman, believes in Telegony — the theory that children can inherit ...

5 hours ago

Opposition Enters Belarusian Parliament for First Time in 20 Years
Belarus has elected its first opposition members of parliament in 20 years, the Reuters news agency reported Monday. ...

6 hours ago

Riot Police Search Russia's Central Bank
Riot police searched a branch of Russia's Central Bank alongside representatives from the country's Investigative Committee, the Vedomosti ...
2 hours ago
By Alexander Prokopenko
By Alexander Prokopenko
Government Struggles to Control Regions' Spiraling Debt Problem
By Alexander Prokopenko
By Alexander Prokopenko
2 hours ago

The Russian government may restructure the commercial debt held by Russia’s poorest regions, according to Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak, who is ...

2 days ago

Moscow's City Day Will Cost More Than Half a Billion Rubles This Year

3 days ago

Dagestan's President Says Russia Was 'Unenthusiastic' About Turkey Reconciliation

3 days ago

Russian Supreme Court to Consider Removing Opposition Party From Duma Elections

3 days ago

Russia Today Offers Show to Britain's Nigel Farage

3 days ago

Uzbekistan Confirms December Elections

3 days ago

Kiev to Host 2017 Eurovision Song Contest
A New Season of Opera Dawns at the Bolshoi
3 days ago
The Bolshoi Theater re-opens on September 10 for a 241st season that, when it comes to additions to its operatic repertoire, promises to ...
A New Season of Opera Dawns at the Bolshoi
3 days ago
The Bolshoi Theater re-opens on September 10 for a 241st ...
Full Steam Ahead: Moscow Unveils New Overground Metro
3 days ago
A cloud of dust engulfs migrant laborers as they cut slabs of concrete. The dull roar of their ...
coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

3 days ago

3 days ago

Theater Project Brings Russian Productions to a Global Audience

Love Russian theater but live overseas? Stage Russia is out to bring the Russian soul to ...

3 days ago

3 days ago

No Target Too Big as Law Enforcement Moves on Renova

Mikhail Slobodin was the progressive face of Russian business. As CEO of Vimpelcom, he controlled Beeline, ...

Most Read

Exiled Oligarch Khodorkovsky Starts Search for Putin Replacement

Call of the Wild: Putin and Medvedev Bond in the Great Outdoors

Russian Election Watch 2016: Noteworthy Candidates

Happy Birthday Moscow! The Capital Celebrates City Day
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Система Orphus
© Copyright 1992-2016. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+