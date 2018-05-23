News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
May 23 2018 - 15:05

Russia's VTB Bank Stops Lending to Sanctions-Hit Deripaska

Oleg Deripaska (Sergei Karpukhin / Reuters)

The head of Russia's second-largest banking group, VTB, has said that the bank has stopped providing new loans to tycoon Oleg Deripaska after the latest round of U.S. sanctions.

The United States imposed sanctions on Deripaska, his companies and other Russian businessmen in April in response to alleged meddling in the 2016 presidential election and other “malign activities.” Since then, Deripaska has moved to reduce his role in the companies that he manages, including resigned from the board of Rusal, Russia's largest aluminum producer, to alleviate sanctions pressure.

Read More
Sanctions-Hit Deripaska Quits Russia's EN+ Board

“Of course we are not lending any new money to him, we are not having any operations with him, with Rusal and other[s],” VTB president Andrei Kostin told the CNBC business outlet Wednesday.

VTB would “potentially” cease lending to other Russian tycoons targeted by U.S. sanctions, Kostin said.

His comments come a week after Russian lawmakers postponed the second reading of a bill that would make it a crime to comply with Western sanctions against Russia.

The State Duma draft bill would introduce jail time of up to four years in jail for individuals who refuse to supply services or do business with Russian citizens under U.S. or other sanctions.

Business lobby groups who oppose the original draft bill proposed an amendment to impose fines rather than jail time for those who comply with sanctions, Interfax quoted first deputy speaker Ivan Melnikov as saying after the first round of talks Wednesday.

“Russian citizens should be punished for active assistance and incitement toward imposing sanctions,” Melnikov was quoted as saying, adding that “a number of loopholes have to be made to avoid punishment for those officials who act in insurmountable circumstances.”

Workers Warn of Revolt in Siberian Factory Town Hit by U.S. Sanctions
Business
April 23 2018
Workers Warn of Revolt in Siberian Factory Town Hit by U.S. Sanctions
McDonald's Russia Turns to Homegrown Fries Amid Ruble Volatility
Business
April 26 2018
McDonald's Russia Turns to Homegrown Fries Amid Ruble Volatility
Russia’s Rusal to Quit Global Market if Sanctions Remain After Board Shake-up
Business
April 27 2018
Russia’s Rusal to Quit Global Market if Sanctions Remain After Board Shake-up

Latest news

Russian Nuclear Submarine Test-Launches 'Bulava' Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles
News
May 23 2018
Russian Nuclear Submarine Test-Launches 'Bulava' Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles
Moscow, Escalating Tensions With London, Investigates 'Objectivity' of British Media
News
May 23 2018
Moscow, Escalating Tensions With London, Investigates 'Objectivity' of British Media
Rosneft Oil Giant Discovers New Oilfield in Iraq
News
May 23 2018
Rosneft Oil Giant Discovers New Oilfield in Iraq

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox