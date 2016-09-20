Russia
1 hour ago Russia's VTB Bank Fined $5M for Illegal Trades
14 hours ago Statistical Evidence Suggests Russia's Ruling Party Cheated Its Way to Supermajority
18 hours ago Parnas Leader Kasyanov Bows Out of Russian Presidential Elections
Volvo CEO: Selling Russians the Self-Driving Cars of the Future
Oil Companies Ask Russian Drivers to Share Tax Hike Burden
Russia's Finance Ministry: Too Early for Optimism About Oil Prices
Aeroflot Privatization Delayed to 2020

Russia's VTB Bank Fined $5M for Illegal Trades

Sep. 20 2016 — 10:09
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has fined Russia's VTB Bank $5 million after accusing the company of illegal trading.

The St. Petersburg-based VTB Bank is reported to have made more than a hundred fictitious block trades with its subsidiary, the British-incorporated VTB Capital, between December 2010 and June 2013.

The transactions, which were made via the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, had an estimated worth of $36 billion, the CFTC reported.

The trades allowed VTB Bank to pass its cross-currency risks to VTB Capital at better rates than it could secured from outside companies.

"These block trades were fictitious sales, which caused prices to be reported or recorded by the CME (Chicago Mercantile Exchange) that were not true and bona fide prices, in violation of the Commodities Exchange Act (CEA)," the CFTC said in a statement.

The companies are now also barred from making privately-negotiated futures, options or combination trades with each another for the next two years, the order said.

Both VTB Bank and VTB Capital cooperated with the CFTC in the case. The companies have neither confirmed nor denied the CFTC's findings.

The Election Is Over, So What’s Next for Putin and His New Duma?

The dust is now settling after the landslide victory this Sunday by Vladimir Putin and United Russia — a showing so good that the party will now enjoy a constitutional super-majority in the new parliament. ...

Statistical Evidence Suggests Russia's Ruling Party Cheated Its Way to Supermajority

Parnas Leader Kasyanov Bows Out of Russian Presidential Elections

Putin: United Russia's Victory Boosted By Attempted 'External Pressure'

Russia's Top Gay News Website Banned

Russian Elections 'Far From Free and Fair,' Say Monitors

Fraud Caught on Camera: Election Results Annulled in Rostov-on-Don Polling Station

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

Another week, another round of new openings, bars to check out and menus to drool over. Whether you're looking to enjoy fine wine by the ...

Statistical Evidence Suggests Russia's Ruling Party Cheated Its Way to Supermajority

Parnas Leader Kasyanov Bows Out of Russian Presidential Elections

Putin: United Russia's Victory Boosted By Attempted 'External Pressure'

Statistical Evidence Suggests Russia's Ruling Party Cheated Its Way to Supermajority

Parnas Leader Kasyanov Bows Out of Russian Presidential Elections

By Richard Sakwa
Russia's Post-Bolotnaya Regime Reset: Reality or Illusion?
The State Duma elections of Sept. 18, 2016 reflect a number of tendencies in contemporary Russian politics. Although critics dismiss them as little more than an exercise in managed representation, in fact they indicate attempts to modify the relationship between the state and society, although ...

Moscow TV Round-Up: White Sun of the Desert, Hipsters and The World of Czeslaw Milosz

Moscow TV Round-Up: White Sun of the Desert, Hipsters and The World of Czeslaw Milosz

Moscow TV Round-Up: White Sun of the Desert, Hipsters and The World of Czeslaw Milosz

Russia Heads to the Polls for Parliamentary Elections
Russians went to the polls on Sunday, Sept. 18 to elect their representatives for the nation's lower house of parliament, the State Duma. The elections ...

Russia's Top Gay News Website Banned

Russian Elections 'Far From Free and Fair,' Say Monitors

Fraud Caught on Camera: Election Results Annulled in Rostov-on-Don Polling Station

Elections 2016: An Overwelming Victory for the Kremlin

With over 40 percent of the ballots counted, the outcome of Russia's 2016 Parliamentary elections is completely clear: President Vladimir Putin came out on top of this election, with his party of power, United Russia, looking to take an overwhelming majority in the new State Duma assembly.

Elections 2016: An Overwelming Victory for the Kremlin

Live Blog: Russians Vote in Duma Elections

Russians head to the polls on Sunday, Sept. 18 to elect 450 deputies to the State Duma, the country's lower house of parliament. ...

Elections 2016: An Overwelming Victory for the Kremlin

With over 40 percent of the ballots counted, the outcome of Russia's 2016 Parliamentary elections is completely clear: President Vladimir Putin came out on top of this election, with his party of power, United Russia, looking to take an overwhelming majority in the new State Duma assembly.

Live Blog: Russians Vote in Duma Elections

Russians head to the polls on Sunday, Sept. 18 to elect 450 deputies to the State Duma, the country's lower house of parliament. Follow our live blog for updates.

Expeditions for Those Who Only Think They’ve Seen Russia
Rodney Russ, a native of New Zealand, offers something extra. The founder of “Heritage Expeditions,” Russ takes foreigners all over Russia’s Far East on personal tours in a specially equipped vessel. He has been doing it for the past decade.

Expeditions for Those Who Only Think They’ve Seen Russia
Rodney Russ, a native of New Zealand, offers something extra. The founder of “Heritage Expeditions,” Russ takes foreigners all over Russia’s Far East on personal tours in a specially equipped vessel. He has been doing it for the past decade.

Russian Blogger Nosik Faces 2-Year Sentence for Syria Post
Prosecutors have asked a Moscow court to jail Russian blogger Anton Nosik for two years after he wrote ...

New UKIP Leader Says Putin Is Her 'Political Hero'
The new leader of Britain's UK Independence Party (UKIP) has declared that Russian President Vladimir Putin is among ...

Russian Blogger Nosik Faces 2-Year Sentence for Syria Post
Prosecutors have asked a Moscow court to jail Russian blogger Anton Nosik for two years after he wrote ...

New UKIP Leader Says Putin Is Her 'Political Hero'
The new leader of Britain's UK Independence Party (UKIP) has declared that Russian President Vladimir Putin is among ...

Russia's Top Gay News Website Banned
One of Russia's most popular LGBT news sites has been blocked without warning, its administrators have announced. A ...

Russian Elections 'Far From Free and Fair,' Say Monitors
Russia's parliamentary elections were “far from truly free and fair,” the independent election monitoring group Golos reported Monday. ...
By Michele A. Berdy
'Ew, That’s Disgusting!' and More Untranslatable Russian
I love lists of “untranslatable” words. Just once I’d like to hand in a translation with blank spaces in every paragraph and, ...

Russian Elections 2016: Kremlin Landslide Confirmed

According to Reports, the Kremlin Is Basically Planning to Resurrect the KGB

The First Exit-Polls Are In and Russia's Parties of Power Remain Unchanged

Farmer Gets 8 Years in Prison for Threatening to Burn Himself and His Children Over Subsidies

Federal Protective Service Denies Presence at PM's ‘Secret Dacha,’ But Records Show Otherwise

Meet Russia's Telepathic Duma Candidate
Volvo CEO: Selling Russians the Self-Driving Cars of the Future
Volvo CEO Samuelsson shared his vision of autonomous driving with Vedomosti while visiting Moscow last week.
Volvo CEO: Selling Russians the Self-Driving Cars of the Future
Volvo CEO Samuelsson shared his vision of autonomous driving with ...
Live Blog: Russians Vote in Duma Elections
Russians head to the polls on Sunday, Sept. 18 to elect 450 deputies to the State Duma, the ...
Expeditions for Those Who Only Think They’ve Seen Russia

Rodney Russ, a native of New Zealand, offers something extra. The founder of “Heritage Expeditions,” Russ ...

Russian Election 2016: Angry Grannies in the Voting Booth

Russian pensioners have reason to be angry: They’ve been among the hardest hit by Western sanctions ...

