The Washington Post newspaper reported Monday night that Trump had disclosed sensitive information on the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

"The embassy will not comment on this," embassy spokesperson Nikolai Lakhonin told Russia's Interfax news agency.

Unnamed White House sources told the news outlet that the information was considered so sensitive that it had not been shared with close U.S. allies or even some U.S. officials.

They said that any leak would "jeopardize the [United States'] most important source of information on IS."

The allegations have already been dismissed by U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

"During President Trump's meeting with Foreign Minister Lavrov, a broad range of subjects were discussed among which were common efforts and threats regarding counter-terrorism,” Tillerson said in a statement.

"During that exchange, the nature of specific threats were discussed, but they did not discuss sources, methods or military operations," he said.